Veronique Tamaccio: ‘The Armenian Influence Was Definitely Strong at Home!’

In 1995 you acted in a film, “Danse avec la vie” by Michel Favart. How was this experience?

Yes, that was such a delightful experience. Especially because in the movie I was the student of the great Patrick Dupond, who was at the time one of the biggest ballet stars in the dance world. I keep a beautiful memory from this experience and I am very grateful to have been part of it

Now you have your own dance school, Ballet for Everyone. After working with professionals, is it not challenging to deal with just dance fans and enthusiasts?

Not at all, my aim is to share my passion and knowledge with as many people as possible. I started with Ballet for Everyone right after I stopped with my career as a professional ballerina in 2012 and my goal was to make ballet accessible to everyone and show people how wonderful ballet is and how great it makes you feel. I love to see my students, making progress, feeling better about themselves. I am very proud of them! Some of them never did ballet before, or did it as a child, then they come to my school and experience the great benefits of ballet. It is wonderful!

American dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey once said: “Dance is for everybody. I believe that the dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people.” However, 10 years ago I was in a small American city for a while, where I decided to attend amateur ballet classes. But I gave up the idea when entered the hall and saw only women and not a single man. Are your attendees also mainly women?

I truly believe dance is for all the people, this is why I called my school Ballet for Everyone, but it is a fact that 95% of my students are women. There is still this preconceive idea that ballet is a girl thing. I had last week a little boy who stopped coming to the classes because his friends at school were making fun of him. It is such a shame, that in 2021 we are still at that point. It is surely better nowadays but we still have a long way to go.

In 1998 you won the prestigious Prix de Lausanne. That year young dancer Tigran Mikayelyan from Yerevan was also was an award-winner in the same competition. Did you meet Tigran at that time?

Yes, as well as Arsen Mehrabyan! My family was very happy to see three Armenian dancers in the finale of the Prix de Lausanne. It was a big pride!

By the way, in the same year 1998, my uncle Jacques Semizian invited violinist Astghik Vardanyan from Yerevan to come to Marseille when she was 15. We did a few concerts together, where she was playing the violin and I was dancing at the Armenian church in Marseille and a few Armenian associations in Marseille. She is so talented!

You are the daughter of Beatrice Kelechian. Does this impact you as an artist and a human?

Yes, absolutely! My late mother grew up with her parents only speaking Armenian; she and her sisters learnt to speak French when they went to school. Given that fact, the Armenian influence was definitely strong at home, when I was a little girl. I was christened, married and both of my kids have been christened in the Armenian Apostolic church of Marseille. My mother taught us the importance of family, we are very close with all my cousins, aunts and uncles and love to reunite over a good Armenian meal (beurek, lemejoun…) and a fun tavloo game!

Have you ever been in Armenia? If not, since this year there is a contemporary dance festival in Yerevan. Perhaps this is a good excuse to travel to Armenia?

No I have never been to Yerevan yet. And you are right — that would be a good time to go since this festival is taking place!