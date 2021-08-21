Denial of the Armenian Genocide in Turkey as an Obstacle for Normalizing Relations with Armenia

Turk-Azerbaijani Cooperation in Denying the Armenian Genocide

As we know, Turkey and Azerbaijan are closely cooperating within the ideological frames of “One nation, two states.” Long-term monitoring of the Turkish and Azerbaijani press led us to believe in the existence of confidential arrangements and complementary activities in the field of the Armenian Genocide denial. Turkey has eradicated not only the concept of Western Armenia but also the Armenians from there. Yet the concept of Eastern Armenia or Russian Armenia, part of which is occupied by the current Republic of Armenia, is still preserved. Azerbaijan’s demand to return the Azerbaijani regions that passed under Nagorno-Karabakh control after the first Artsakh war was supported by many in the world because modern international relations are based on the standoffish idea of territorial integrity. All of this became obvious during the 44 days war. However, during the past 20 years it was not the only goal of Azerbaijan.

Official Baku has never concealed that it considers the area of the former Yerevan Khanate (along with Yerevan and eastern part of Gegharkunik and Zangezur) as a territory belonging to historical Azerbaijan and has many times asserted its claims for this region. Let us try to get at what is concealed behind this bellicose and expansionist rhetoric.

We insist that it is based on a mutually agreed-upon Turkish-Azerbaijani line that Armenians must be compelled to renounce any claims for historical Armenia. Actually, it appears that Western Armenia is just a part of the Turkish fatherland as the Turkish leaders of the past 300 years had been claiming while Eastern Armenia is a territory held by the Shia khans. After getting back its seven districts, Azerbaijan did not stop its animosity and hatred towards Armenia. It seemed that we could already reach some arrangements about peace and establishing normal relations. None of it!

A state built on violence and Armenophobia continues displaying the same work style, waiting for some signals from somewhere to have the best ever positions in peace negotiations. All of this could be a game if it were not accompanied by human contingencies, destruction, and tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani borders. Thus, in this situation there are several processes going in parallel with each other that are passing like red threads but not related out loud, while efforts for a sustainable peace are still applied. Evidently Turkey and Azerbaijan aim at working out some adaptation mechanisms for the US and other European countries against the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Azerbaijan has accepted the thankless task of justifying Turkey at any cost, aiming to do a service to its elder brother suffering from moral and psychological discomfort in the international process of Genocide recognition. At the same time, the Turks working from the positions of real politics and the Azerbaijanis that have become strengthened during the past ten years cannot understand in their activities why the great states are able to reach their goals through the exercise of violence, force, pressure and arms, while Turkey and Azerbaijan cannot. Because in the process of satisfying their appetite in respect to Armenia (interrupted by the Soviet interlude) they meet a complication formulated as follows: the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is one of the priorities of Armenian foreign policy aimed at prohibiting the repetition of that tragedy in respect of Armenians and ensuring their safe life in the super-complicated region of the South Caucasus. That is why Turkey and Azerbaijan will do whatever possible to remove this obstacle, so that this complication cannot hinder their expansion throughout the entire South Caucasus and turn this region into an efficient and fail-safe bridge between Turkey and Central Asia.

It seems Armenia should seriously consider and come to an internal political consensus about the questions to be negotiated with Turkey when the time comes and the problem ripens. The collective political and national thinking of Armenia and its diaspora does not have much time to ruminate and discuss this seemingly insolvable tangle of questions, but we just cannot simply sit and look at the development of processes in our region. Our political thought is in demand today and the state should encourage such discussions ensuring the participation of the representatives of the diaspora.

Davit Safaryan, PhD in History, was born in 1989 in Yerevan, Armenia. Graduate of the Department of Turkic Studies, Faculty of Oriental Studies of the Yerevan State University (bachelor and master degrees), post-graduate of the Institute of Oriental Studies, NAS RA, co-author of one monograph and author of a number of articles, and participant of international conferences, he worked at the National Assembly of Armenia, Ministry of Diaspora, Noravank Scientific-Educational Foundation and at the provost administration of Yerevan State University.