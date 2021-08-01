Regulation of Armenian-Turkish Relations: A New Attempt or a New Hotbed of Tension?

Currently although the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group formally continues to be a mediator in the Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation process, all mediation is practically realized by the Russian Federation. Our monitoring of the Turkish and Azerbaijani media during the years of “Football Diplomacy” indisputably showed that on the way to establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia, Turkey was under the strong influence of Azerbaijani public opinion and would never take any step that contradicted the declared interests of Azerbaijan. We have been quite confident while stating it a few years ago and it came true.

Generally, readers should know that as regards Armenia, Turkey from May, 1918, had steadily oriented itself in line with Azerbaijani political and public opinion and had not taken any step that could to even the smallest extent weaken Azerbaijan’s positions. It proved true in June, 1918 in Batumi, then on December 2, 1920 in Alexandropol, and afterwards while signing the Moscow and Kars Treaties.

That is why, despite the radical and substantive changes of the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone, Turkey will not hurry to start the process of normalizing relations with Armenia unless there is complete consensus with Azerbaijan. We should also understand that Azerbaijan is sure that legal economic collaboration between Armenia and Turkey will strengthen Armenia. That is why official Baku will do whatever it can to hinder Turkey from taking any step in Armenian direction without its consent. On the other hand, there is no American mediation or pressure now. On the contrary, tensions in Russia-US relations compel the US to think twice about the necessity of taking Turkey’s interests into consideration and at the same time to possibly obstruct the development of the current Russian-Turkish “partnership/rivalry” ties.

As regards Russia, based on its special relations both with Armenia and Azerbaijan, it will be a consistent mediator and will steadily push forward the process of regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. We should also bear in mind that in view of such special relationships there is a strong desire in Russia to see Azerbaijan in the Eurasian Economic Union and in the Organization of the Collective Security Agreement or in some newly formed post-Soviet integration processes, even though Azerbaijan and Turkey have exclusive alliance within the ideological frames of “one nation two states.” A well-known Russian political analyst, Vladimir Lepekhin, believes that Turkey is going to establish a military base in Azerbaijan but even in these circumstances Russia does not stop rapidly developing relations with Azerbaijan and looking for the ways of strengthening its influence there. Therefore, the Turkish signal for regularizing Armenian Turkish relations may be expected only under the conditions of the successful development of some serious dialogue aimed at Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation in the South Caucasus.

The Process of International Recognition and Condemnation of the Armenian Genocide

As we know the second strongest prerequisite of Turkey on its way to establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia was the demand to abandon the Armenian policy of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. US President Joe Biden finally recognized what happened with the Armenians in 1915 as Genocide. This recognition may bring forward many changes in international political and public opinion. At this point, we should note that the Republic of Armenia is pursuing the issue of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide for the sake of protecting its national security and disallowance of any further genocidal actions in respect of Armenians. If the further recognition of the US and other countries contribute to our security, then we may consider the process is successfully going on. But the official recognition of the fact of Armenian Genocide even at that highest level, while ignoring or not taking seriously the present dangers threatening the Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh, may mean that our cause would be just a small and dirty bargaining chip in the complex and unfavorable diplomatic games.