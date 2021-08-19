  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan gets the COVID vaccine in Armenia (Eurasianet.org photo)
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Government Seeks To Intensify Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — In a bid to stimulate a more active vaccination drive employers in Armenia may be required to demand Covid-19 vaccination certificates or negative test results every two weeks from their employees beginning on October 1, the country’s health authorities have said.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan described the current coronavirus situation in Armenia as “quite tense” as she spoke during Monday government consultations on the subject hosted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenia’s Ministry of Health said in the morning that 256 people had tested positive for the coronavirus during the past day and seven patients died from Covid-19.

Overall, nearly 235,000 coronavirus cases have been identified in Armenia since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, with over 4,700 deaths caused by the disease.

Avanesyan said that at this moment Armenia has 10 medical establishment treating Covid-19 patients. According to her, of 929 hospitalized patients, 483 are in heavy condition and 100 are in critical condition.

As quoted by the government’s press office, the minister said that a growth dynamics is being currently observed in the vaccination process. So far, Avanesyan said, the number of vaccinations against Covid-19 in Armenia has exceeded 220,000, of which about 100,000 were administered in the last month.

Referring to official statistics, Prime Minister Pashinyan reported a 35-percent increase in the weekly number of new coronavirus cases, noting a growth dynamics.

Pashinyan reportedly said that the analysis of the statistics shows that the coronavirus situation in Armenia is getting tense and that control over the observance of anti-epidemic rules should be tightened.

Armenia ended its universal mask mandate in June and now requires that citizens wear face masks only in closed public spaces.

In July, the Armenian government extended the coronavirus-related legal quarantine regime for another six months. This legal regime allows the authorities to introduce pandemic-related measures as required.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: COVID-19
