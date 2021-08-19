St. Mark’s Annual Armenian Fest Returns September 5; Features Authentic Armenian Cuisine, Music

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — St. Mark Armenian Church’s Annual Armenian Festival that has become a favorite in the Greater Springfield area will return to the church grounds on Sunday, September 5 from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m., 2427 Wilbraham Road in Springfield. The parish’s biggest event for over 25 years will feature delicious hot meals, a live Armenian band, dancing, authentic Armenian and International pastries, Armenian coffee, and more.

The St. Mark Armenian Festival draws hundreds of patrons from Springfield and surrounding suburbs that enjoy great food, entertainment and a wonderful social atmosphere. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the culture and enjoy all that is offered.

St. Mark’s parish priest, Father Nigoghos (Nicholas) Aznaviourian, will be giving tours of the church at the Festival, and will explain the Armenian Apostolic faith and its history for those interested in learning more.

This year, patrons can pre-order their favorite Armenian baked goods on the parish’s website, stmarkarmenianchurch.org, through August 25. Pre-ordered baked goods will be available to pick up on Fest day, and baked goods will also be available for sale at the bake table.

A new treat that has become a festival favorite, Soorj, or Armenian coffee, will be available at this year’s Fest. The International booth will feature a variety of savory and sweet treats. There will also be a cultural booth. St. Mark’s very own instructional cooking DVD, featuring parishioners demonstrating how to make traditional Armenian delicacies, will also be available for purchase.

Last year, St. Mark held a drive-thru Fest-to-Go in lieu of their traditional festival due to COVID-19. The parish looks forward to being able to host members of the community on their church grounds once again.