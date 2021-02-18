Designer Regina Oswald Launches Bracelet to Benefit COAF

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Designer Regina Oswald, has partnered with the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) to launch an exclusive bracelet with proceeds donated to the charity.

Triggered by recent events, the new designer looked to create a piece of jewelry to symbolize the longevity of Armenia and serve as a reminder of the region’s rich history.

The bracelet, made of garnet, carries a replica of one of the most historic symbols in history, an authentic ancient Armenian coin of the Byzantine Empire. The coin originated between 814-820 A.D. and was purchased by the designer years ago from an antique dealer. She had held onto the coin, with the intention to one day make a piece of jewelry that would celebrate her heritage and realized now was the perfect time.

The bracelet, made from 6-milimeter round garnet beads, is set with a sterling silver charm molded from an authentic ancient Armenian coin and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Oswald says, “It has always been my hope to design something beautiful with this rare coin and I am honored to partner with COAF to launch this bracelet to remember our ancestors while helping future generations succeed.”

“We at COAF greatly appreciate this partnership which will help improve the lives of children across villages in Armenia during these difficult times. The unique bracelet’s ancient Armenian coin design is a testament to Armenia’s rich history and the Diaspora’s strong links to its past and present,” said COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian.