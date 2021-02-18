  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

The bracelet designed by Regina Oswald featuring the ancient Armenian coin
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

Designer Regina Oswald Launches Bracelet to Benefit COAF

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Designer Regina Oswald, has partnered with the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) to launch an exclusive bracelet with proceeds donated to the charity.

Triggered by recent events, the new designer looked to create a piece of jewelry to symbolize the longevity of Armenia and serve as a reminder of the region’s rich history.

The bracelet, made of garnet, carries a replica of one of the most historic symbols in history, an authentic ancient Armenian coin of the Byzantine Empire. The coin originated between 814-820 A.D. and was purchased by the designer years ago from an antique dealer. She had held onto the coin, with the intention to one day make a piece of jewelry that would celebrate her heritage and realized now was the perfect time.

The bracelet, made from 6-milimeter round garnet beads, is set with a sterling silver charm molded from an authentic ancient Armenian coin and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Oswald says, “It has always been my hope to design something beautiful with this rare coin and I am honored to partner with COAF to launch this bracelet to remember our ancestors while helping future generations succeed.”

“We at COAF greatly appreciate this partnership which will help improve the lives of children across villages in Armenia during these difficult times. The unique bracelet’s ancient Armenian coin design is a testament to Armenia’s rich history and the Diaspora’s strong links to its past and present,” said COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian.

Regina Oswald

Oswald is primarily a clothing designer. Her eponymous clothing line represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and the culmination of a journey back to herself.

She is of Armenian descent and while growing up in Uzbekistan, she discovered her talent for design.

With the help of her seamstress grandmother, she made clothes for her dolls, and later, for herself — inspired by the styles she saw in Western magazines. At the age of 22, she emigrated to the United States, where she obtained her second bachelor’s degree and found success in pharmaceutical sales in New York, but it wasn’t until the age of 40 that she was able to reconnect with her true passion: fashion.

Recognizing a need in the market for timeless, luxurious apparel at more affordable prices than most designer brands, Regina drew on the understanding of fit, fine fabrics and couture finishes she had inherited from her grandmother. She began to envision a collection of essential pieces that would help women express their femininity, and with the help of a team of Southern California artisans, she brought this concept to life.

She incorporated the ouroboros — the serpent eating its own tail — into her company logo as a symbol of fertility and renewal. The serpent also holds personal significance: Regina’s greatest fear is snakes. It is a reminder that when we live beyond our fears, anything we dream is possible.

Regina Oswald is an exquisitely crafted ready-to-wear line that celebrates the strength, beauty and femininity within every woman. Designed and manufactured in Southern California from the finest imported fabrics, our garments are made for a woman who knows her worth. She understands that luxury speaks through cut and fit — not logos — and that nothing is more becoming than clothing that makes her confidence shine. Chic, elegant, and versatile, Regina Oswald brings a much-needed ease to the wardrobes of career women, busy moms, and community leaders. The line features separates that can adapt to your many moods, or transition from day to night with the addition of a simple accessory. Of course, we know that a woman’s best accessory is her smile, and whether we are sourcing the softest cashmere or lining our pieces with silk, the pleasure is all yours.

Debet, in the Lori province, where COAF has focused a lot of its work

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 64 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries.  Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing a new vision – SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. COAF SMART will become an exemplary model of development and will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.

To purchase the bracelet visit www.reginaoswald.com. For information about COAF, visit www.coaf.org.

