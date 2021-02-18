Boston Medical Group Presents Informational Session on COVID Vaccine

BOSTON — The Armenian American Medical Association of Boston (AAMA) will present a panel discussion program titled “What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine: An Informational Session for the Community,” on Sunday, February 28 at 4 p.m. EST.
The program will feature Doctors Armineh Mirzabegian, John Saryan, Lorky Libaridian and Anush Sahakian.
Mirzabegian practices internal medicine at Reliant Medical Group, part of Optum Care.
Saryan is an emeritus staff member specializing in allergies and immunology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Libaridian practices internal medicine and pediatrics at Cambridge Health Alliance.