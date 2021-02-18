Boston Medical Group Presents Informational Session on COVID Vaccine

Sahakian, who also holds a master’s in public health, practices internal medicine at Acton Medical Associates and Emerson Hospital.

“This session is designed to help people have a better understanding of all the issues around COVID-19 vaccines. As practicing physicians, we are constantly on top of the latest developments, and we hear all the different kinds of questions and concerns our patients have. Our panel will tackle all of these so that people can gain some confidence in making their choices,” Mirzabegian said.

All those interested have to register for the Zoom panel.

All questions need to be emailed in advance.

To find out more or to email questions, write to info@aamaboston.org.