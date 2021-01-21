The conversation was a wake-up call. Jokingly, the colleague asked me at the end if I had been convinced to move to Armenia, and I replied, not yet. But I’m certain even an hour more of that discussion might have changed that (not that Armenians should have to be convinced or swayed into repatriating; in my view it should be something they do because they want to do it.) But the big takeaway for me from that conversation was to put an end to the discussions and start the actions. The call for action, if not always present, had a special aura that year.

That summer, I had the great fortune to not only meet the amazing team at the CBA, but also fantastic youth in Armenia through a brief volunteering experience for the Aurora Prize. Though I have gone to Armenia many times, both experiences on the ground at the CBA and Aurora with so many young people my own age were eye-opening. I interacted with a generation of people who had hope, who saw a future in Armenia, and were inspired and excited about the things to come. To say their energy and enthusiasm was infectious would be an understatement. I mentally made my own plans and envisioned a future for myself in Armenia, but at the same, lacked an understanding of what I had to offer yet, if anything.

Flash forward two years. The hope and optimism is seemingly replaced by despair and panic. The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the Armenian people and stretched our country’s already scanty resources to the limit. The tragic war of 2020 took away the lives of so many of that bright generation I had met just two summers ago. It’s a loss almost impossible for me to comprehend.

The chaos, I think, crushed the hopes of many Armenians, both living in the country and in the diaspora. Many diasporans stopped following the situation after the war, stopped their activism and donations, and lost their enthusiasm for the Armenian cause. And for a brief period, that included me. I stopped watching the news, took a break from donating to humanitarian aid, and just needed some “time off.” I think that was an incredibly selfish and self-indulgent but also necessary thing to do. Like many, I was disappointed by the political actors and international institutions, incredibly depressed about the pillage of our people, and traumatized by the frequent videos of war crimes showcased on social media. Taking time to process, think, and work through these very real issues was something I needed. But I didn’t dwell on them for too long, because unlike two years prior, when I could not find the senior colleague’s answer to “What can you do?”, I had already done and been doing my “somethings.”

Prior to graduating, I wrote my senior thesis on Armenian diasporan investment, to not only provide evidence for its existence, but to further the field of diaspora studies and highlight its importance for our country. I intend on publishing the piece and have yet to make it publicly available, but the intention is to motivate a call to action not only from the Diaspora, but also Armenia itself. My other “something” is working with an Armenian data science organization called DataPoint Armenia. As a contributor there, I share my data science and economics background to help further the study of Data Science in Armenia, conduct projects on areas related to the country, and encourage others both in the Armenia and the diaspora to embrace this up-and-coming field. Finding these “somethings” for me to do were certainly not easy or immediate, but occurred through persistence, the great fortune of my Armenian network, and the motivation of logical reasons. And for me, this is just the beginning of many things to come.

Though patriotism and love for Armenia are reasons to start, I think you have a larger and longer lasting impact when there are compelling reasons to be involved, participate, and partner with our homeland. In terms of the diaspora’s involvement as a whole, I think there’s much more to be done right now, and the call to action couldn’t be any clearer than today.