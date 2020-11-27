Berdzor and Its Tekeyan School’s Fate Uncertain

BERDZOR, ARTSAKH – The future of the town of Berdzor and its Armenian population remain uncertain. Berdzor lies in the Kashatagh or Lachin District, which contains the vital corridor connecting the Republic of Armenia to Artsakh. The corridor at present is held by Russian troops, but the final disposition of the territory remains unclear. Anahit Kosakyan, principal of the Vahan Tekeyan School No. 1 of Berdzor, reported briefly on November 27 as to what has happened to the school during the Karabakh war and its aftermath.

The school has some 220 students. The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada has been providing support to the teachers and staff through its Sponsor a Teacher program, as well as assisting in the renovations of the school’s facilities for a dozen years.

Principal Kosakyan said that from the first day of the war, children and the elderly were evacuated from Berdzor. Kosakyan remained because her son was serving on the frontline, and her husband was there also. On October 19, it became clear that the shelling of the town would become worse, so she took her 81-year-old mother and left. After the ceasefire was announced, she returned, went to Yerevan for two days, and then came back again.

Approximately three or four hundred soldiers from the Armenian forces had been using the school, she said, as a barracks. They ate their meals there and slept in the school. The only other school in Berdzor was being used in the same fashion.

Kosakyan said, “In truth, the school is in a bad condition. There was a lot of destruction and many things were stolen. It is a very sad state of affairs.” While the outside structure of the building was intact, the walls inside were damaged. Papers and books were mixed up and many things stolen. Even her office door was broken. Kosakyan attempted to keep an eye on the school from November 12 or 13, but it was not possible to do much as the soldiers had remained there.

On November 26, the police and security forces told the Berdzor population that the town was being emptied of its civilian population, Kosakyan reported, and that everyone would have to leave by November 30 at 6 p.m. Kashatagh District Administration Acting Head Mushegh Alaverdyan confirmed to Hetk.am on November 26 that he had advised residents to evacuate for security reasons and stated that the future status of Berdzor remained unknown. Yet on November 27, according to Panorama.am, the same Alaverdyan stated that the inhabitants of Berdzor and the nearby villages of Aghavno and Nerkin Sus would be able to remain in their homes. Berdzor Mayor Narek Aleksanyan reported that he had heard the same thing from the regional authorities.