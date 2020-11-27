  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
48

Week

Latest articles of the week
The Berdzor Tekeyan School
Armenia & Karabakh

Berdzor and Its Tekeyan School’s Fate Uncertain

by
Aram Arkun
1
0

BERDZOR, ARTSAKH – The future of the town of Berdzor and its Armenian population remain uncertain. Berdzor lies in the Kashatagh or Lachin District, which contains the vital corridor connecting the Republic of Armenia to Artsakh. The corridor at present is held by Russian troops, but the final disposition of the territory remains unclear. Anahit Kosakyan, principal of the Vahan Tekeyan School No. 1 of Berdzor, reported briefly on November 27 as to what has happened to the school during the Karabakh war and its aftermath.

Principal Anahit Kosakyan

The school has some 220 students. The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada has been providing support to the teachers and staff through its Sponsor a Teacher program, as well as assisting in the renovations of the school’s facilities for a dozen years.

Principal Kosakyan said that from the first day of the war, children and the elderly were evacuated from Berdzor. Kosakyan remained because her son was serving on the frontline, and her husband was there also. On October 19, it became clear that the shelling of the town would become worse, so she took her 81-year-old mother and left. After the ceasefire was announced, she returned, went to Yerevan for two days, and then came back again.

Approximately three or four hundred soldiers from the Armenian forces had been using the school, she said, as a barracks. They ate their meals there and slept in the school. The only other school in Berdzor was being used in the same fashion.

Kosakyan said, “In truth, the school is in a bad condition. There was a lot of destruction and many things were stolen. It is a very sad state of affairs.” While the outside structure of the building was intact, the walls inside were damaged. Papers and books were mixed up and many things stolen. Even her office door was broken. Kosakyan attempted to keep an eye on the school from November 12 or 13, but it was not possible to do much as the soldiers had remained there.

On November 26, the police and security forces told the Berdzor population that the town was being emptied of its civilian population, Kosakyan reported, and that everyone would have to leave by November 30 at 6 p.m. Kashatagh District Administration Acting Head Mushegh Alaverdyan confirmed to Hetk.am on November 26 that he had advised residents to evacuate for security reasons and stated that the future status of Berdzor remained unknown. Yet on November 27, according to Panorama.am, the same Alaverdyan stated that the inhabitants of Berdzor and the nearby villages of Aghavno and Nerkin Sus would be able to remain in their homes. Berdzor Mayor Narek Aleksanyan reported that he had heard the same thing from the regional authorities.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

According to another media source, Alaverdyan declared on November 27 that security guarantees had been received which led him to stop the evacuation, but he did not specify what those guarantees were.

While rumors began circulating that Berdzor will remain Armenian, Kosakyan said, she heard of nothing that officially was proclaimed. Meanwhile, Russian soldiers are defending the roads in Berdzor.

Until the final decision is given, Kosakyan, presumably like many others, is not abandoning her Berdzor residence with all its contents, since that would be expensive and difficult, but she left for Yerevan with some essential belongings on November 27 to wait for more definitive news.

Representatives of the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science and Culture came to inspect the school from Stepanakert, and saw what shape it was in. They took certain books and items, and declared that if Berdzor will indeed be handed over, they would decide what to do over the next several days, and if necessary, empty out the building. The school’s building custodian is staying several more days to see what will happen.

All the students of the school now are scattered in different places, some in the hotel areas of Tsaghkadzor, others with relatives or in other homes in Yerevan. Kosakyan will try to reestablish contact with them. The teachers of the school also are scattered.

Once the situation is settled, if Berdzor remains in Armenian hands, the Armenian community will face a tremendous challenge to renovate the school. The Tekeyan Cultural Association stands ready once more to participate in that important work.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous High-Level Russian Delegation Visits Armenia
Discover more cities:
Artsakh
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.