Virtual Thanksgiving Concert for Families of Armenian Heroes

Los Angeles — In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, Armenian-American classical musicians have come together for the families of Armenian heroes. Organized by the Pogossian/Manouelian musician family, Songs of Gratitude is a virtual Thanksgiving concert of classical music, in support of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen (1000Plus.am). This concert aims to raise funds and bring awareness towards the pressing needs of Armenian soldiers and their families, and will take place on Sunday, November 29 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10 p.m. Yerevan Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Time).

Featured performers include the Pogossian/Manouelian family (Anoush, Cara, Edvard, Varty, Movses), as well as their distinguished colleagues and friends in the field of classical music: Kim Kashkashian, Sergei Babayan, Ani Kavafian, Ida Kavafian, Boris Allakhverdyan, Artur Avanesov, Lilit Shougarian, Shoushik Barsoumian, Danielle Segen, Eva Aronian, and Vatche Jambazian. The award-winning Armenian actor Michael Poghosyan (Lorik, Yerevan Blues) will also make a special appearance.

The Insurance Foundation for Servicemen (1000plus.am) was created to insure the social well-being of soldiers who are serving Armenia, as well as their families. Every employed person in Armenia, by giving 1000 drams ($2) every month to the Foundation, insures a soldier’s life. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Songs of Gratitude aspires to encourage diaspora Armenians to join in the noble cause of helping the families of Armenian heroes.

The event will live-stream on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. For more information visit bit.ly/SongsOfGratitude.