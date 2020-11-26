High-Level Russian Delegation Visits Armenia

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The Prime Minister and the president of Armenia declared their full commitment to the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, when he and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrived for a visit.

“The Armenian leaders — we also met with the President of Armenia – both he and the Prime Minister stressed that this statement helped solve serious problems, helped save lives. And they are fully committed to ensuring that this agreement is fulfilled in the future,” Lavrov said on the results of the talks in Yerevan.

Welcoming the Russian Foreign Minister, Prime Minister Pashinyan said “the most important issue for us now is the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. We have to make decisions on many issues, the most important thing is the humanitarian side of the issue, we have to ensure the return of the people of Artsakh to their homes.”

Of course, he said, already now there is a rather good dynamic of the residents of Artsakh returning to their homes. And in fact the Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in all the designated places and are provide security.

“This is a very important factor that ensures the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh. But there are issues that have not been resolved and remain open: how will we ensure the exercise of the right of return of the residents of several regions in the future, who will ensure the security of our compatriots, how will it be implemented? These, of course, are issues that are on our agenda. We must discuss and make decisions in that regard,” PM Pashinyan said.

Sergey Lavrov, in turn, thanked the Armenian leaders for the welcome and noted that the Russian delegation arrived in Yerevan within the framework of Pashinyan’s agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, in order to fully address all areas of cooperation, the allied, strategic relations.