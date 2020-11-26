Karapents’ The Book of Adam Is Published in Farsi

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Last week the Khazé Publishing of Tehran announced the release in Farsi of Hakob Karapents’ Adami girke [The Book of Adam], his second and most celebrated published novel.
Titled Ketabé Adam, it has been translated by Andranik Khechoumian, a celebrated Armenian writer, playwright, and translator.
The book includes a preface and brief biography by Ara Ghazarians, curator of the Armenian Cultural Foundation of Arlington, and a commentary by Abbas Jahangirian, a prominent Iranian writer and literary critique.
This is the first major work of Karapents published in Farsi in the country of his birth. It will provide the first opportunity for Farsi-speaking people to become acquainted with the unique literary legacy of Karapents.
Prior to this release of Ketabé Adam only a smattering of his essays and sketches about his life and literary legacy had been published in the Farsi-language Armenian Payman Cultural Quarterly (no. 9/10, no. 53). The book is published on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary.