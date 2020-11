Armenia’s Defense Minister Tonoyan and Others Resign from Government

YEREVAN (aravot.am)- Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan resigned on November 20. He has been replaced by Vagharshak Harutyunyan who was Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s chief adviser and previously has served as defense minister from 1999 to 2000. Harutyunyan is a retired general. Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan also resigned.

Resignations from the government continue to multiply this week. Labor and Social Affairs Ministers Zaruhi Batoyan also resigned November 20 and was replaced by Mesrop Arakelyan, leader of the Mission [Arakelutyun] Party, on the same day.

Քeneral Andranik Piloyan was appointed as minister of emergency situations, again on November 20, to replace Felix Tsolakyan, who resigned on November 17.