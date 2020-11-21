Russian High-Level Delegation Holds Meetings in Yerevan

YEREVAN (primeminister.am, president.am, TASS) – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a Russian government delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov which came to Yerevan on November 21. The delegation features Deputy Prime Ministers Alexey Overchuk, Alexey Novak, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Head of the 5th Service of the Federal Security Service Sergey Beseda, Head of the Federal Service for Consumer Protection Anna Popova, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Ruden, Deputy Minister Timur Maximov, other government officials. President Armen Sarkissian separately held a meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, and the delegation members also had other meetings.

Greeting the guests, Prime Minister Pashinyan said. “Dear Sergey Victorovich, dear colleagues, welcome to Yerevan. I would like to emphasize that we highly appreciate your visit to our country. It is crucial for us not only to continue cooperating, but also to strengthen our ties, taking into account the specificity of the current situation. We must tackle the situation established in our country and the region, in general.

I wish to thank our Russian partners for the support provided not only during the military crisis, but also during the pandemic. We have all felt the support of the Russian Federation during this period, especially over the past few months, as well as the friendly and allied relations that have traditionally existed between our countries.

We have quite a hectic agenda of discussions. I do believe that we will come to address a lot of issues not only of current, but also of strategic importance, because the regional military-political situation has changed. I think we need to rethink our visions in the context of near and strategic future. In this regard, we have common views, programs, and we need to clarify them during today’s talks. Thank you.”

Sergey Lavrov stated in turn, “Dear Nikol Vovayevich, dear colleagues, first of all I would like to convey to you warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President Putin, Prime Minister Mishustin. We are here in compliance with a decision made by Vladimir Vladimirovich, you have discussed with him the agenda of today’s meetings. In turn, he talked about it with Prime Minister Mishustin.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, as you mentioned, we are all interested in reconsidering the whole complex of our relationships following the November 9 statement issued by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, which put an end to the bloodshed and stabilized the situation in all its contexts, including the humanitarian aspect.