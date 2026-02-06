  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Robert "Bob" Serabian
Obituary: Environmental Engineer Robert Serabian, Haverhill Native with Deep Love of Church

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
HAVERHILL — Robert “Bob” Serabian, age 73, a lifelong resident of Haverhill, passed away unexpectedly on February 1 at his residence.

He was born in Haverhill on November 29, 1952, son of the late Charles and Beatrice (Mantarian) Serabian. Robert was a graduate of Haverhill High School and UMASS with an engineering degree. He was an environmental engineer of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years.

He was a dedicated and lifelong member of the Holy Archangels Armenian Church, St. Michael & St. Gabriel in Haverhill. From his earliest days, the Church was not simply a place he attended, but it was the center of his life.

Born to parents who were pillars of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Haverhill, Robert was raised with a strong love for the Church and its traditions. Alongside his brothers Richard and Paul, he faithfully attended Sunday School and Armenian School, learning not only the language and faith of his ancestors, but also the responsibility of stewardship and service. As he grew older, that foundation blossomed into lifelong involvement through ACYOA (youth group), Parish Council, Men’s Club, and the Building Committee.

Robert’s joy for parish life was most visible during the Holy Archangels Food Festivals. These events were not just fundraisers for him; they were celebrations of community. He never missed a planning meeting, proudly handled public relations, and made sure everything was done with care and excellence. He always planned his schedule so he could be present, because for Robert, the Church came first.

When St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church of Haverhill and Holy Cross Armenian Church of Lawrence began the difficult but hopeful journey of combining their resources, Robert was among the first to step forward. He believed deeply in the vision, worked tirelessly through the challenges, and was instrumental in seeing the process through to completion. His commitment helped lay the groundwork for Hye Pointe that would eventually become Holy Archangels Armenian Church, St. Michael and St. Gabriel.

In 2024, Robert was named one of 16 Godfathers of the Sanctuary, a moment of profound pride and joy for him. To witness the Consecration of the Sanctuary was the fulfillment of years of prayer, sacrifice, and hands-on dedication. He stood in that sacred space knowing he had given his heart, time, and strength to build a spiritual home for generations to come.

Robert’s care for the Church extended far beyond meetings and events. Several times a week, he would stop by to check the kitchen, the generator, the parking lot, the winter stakes, and the small cracks that needed sealing. Nothing was too minor. To Robert, caring for the Church meant caring for every detail, because this was God’s house. He will be missed by his Parish Council members, his fellow committee members, and by the entire Church Family. For Robert, the Church was not just a community; it was his family. These were the people he served, stood beside, and loved as his own, and they, in turn, loved him dearly.

As the son of Armenian Genocide survivors, Robert carried a deep sense of responsibility to remember, educate, and advocate. He was a passionate voice for Armenian Genocide awareness, attending State House commemorations in Boston, participating in mayoral proclamations in Haverhill, and contributing through church programs and commentaries. For many years, he represented Holy Archangels on the Boston Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee, ensuring that memory was preserved and truth was spoken.

Robert loved to take walks on the beach, attend several Armenian food festivals, and also other ethnic events and festivals. Reading and writing were his passions. He wrote articles for the church about the events and always took pride in them. He used to say, “I am not a writer, and I am just an engineer.”

Robert’s life was one of quiet faithfulness, unwavering presence, and sacrificial love. He did not seek recognition; he simply showed up, again and again, because he believed in the Church, in community, and in honoring the legacy entrusted to him.

He was the brother of the late Richard Serabian, who passed away in 2012, and Paul Serabian, who passed away in 2019.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Robert is survived by his companion Armine Assadourian, Montreal, Canada; cousin Edward Z. Mazmanian and his wife Evelyn of Chelmsford, MA; June (Mazmanian) Pham, Melrose, MA; and many other family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the calling hours on Wednesday, February 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Holy Archangels Armenian Church, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill, MA 01835. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradford ~ Haverhill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Archangels Armenian Church at https://www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org/, or a check can be mailed to the church at 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill, MA, 10835. Please make checks payable to Holy Archangels.

 

