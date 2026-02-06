Obituary: Environmental Engineer Robert Serabian, Haverhill Native with Deep Love of Church

HAVERHILL — Robert “Bob” Serabian, age 73, a lifelong resident of Haverhill, passed away unexpectedly on February 1 at his residence.

He was born in Haverhill on November 29, 1952, son of the late Charles and Beatrice (Mantarian) Serabian. Robert was a graduate of Haverhill High School and UMASS with an engineering degree. He was an environmental engineer of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years.

He was a dedicated and lifelong member of the Holy Archangels Armenian Church, St. Michael & St. Gabriel in Haverhill. From his earliest days, the Church was not simply a place he attended, but it was the center of his life.

Born to parents who were pillars of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Haverhill, Robert was raised with a strong love for the Church and its traditions. Alongside his brothers Richard and Paul, he faithfully attended Sunday School and Armenian School, learning not only the language and faith of his ancestors, but also the responsibility of stewardship and service. As he grew older, that foundation blossomed into lifelong involvement through ACYOA (youth group), Parish Council, Men’s Club, and the Building Committee.

Robert’s joy for parish life was most visible during the Holy Archangels Food Festivals. These events were not just fundraisers for him; they were celebrations of community. He never missed a planning meeting, proudly handled public relations, and made sure everything was done with care and excellence. He always planned his schedule so he could be present, because for Robert, the Church came first.

When St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church of Haverhill and Holy Cross Armenian Church of Lawrence began the difficult but hopeful journey of combining their resources, Robert was among the first to step forward. He believed deeply in the vision, worked tirelessly through the challenges, and was instrumental in seeing the process through to completion. His commitment helped lay the groundwork for Hye Pointe that would eventually become Holy Archangels Armenian Church, St. Michael and St. Gabriel.