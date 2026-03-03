  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Flights to Armenia Disrupted by Expanding War in Middle East

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — On Monday, March 2, Emirates Airlines resumed service on a limited basis, issuing the following message to travelers: Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly.

Qatar Airways flights to, and from, Doha have been temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Due to the escalation in the Middle East, eight flights to Yerevan from Iran, Israel, and the UAE have been canceled.

Specifically, three flights have been cancelled from Dubai (FlyDubai), two flights from Sharjah (Air Arabia), and one flight  each from Tehran (Qeshm Air), Tel Aviv (FlyOne), and Abu Dhabi (Air Arabia).

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that work is underway  to evacuate Armenian citizens currently in the United Arab Emirates  to Armenia via Oman. “The Armenian Embassy in the UAE will, where  possible, also provide support for transportation from the UAE to  Muscat to arrange a flight. If a flight is arranged, priority will be  given to women, children, and the elderly,” the Armenian Foreign  Ministry said in a statement.

Flights from Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have been canceled due to the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighboring countries, according to a statement published on the airport’s official website.

According to the flight schedule, flights to Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have been canceled, while three flights to Dubai have been delayed.

Several flights from Yerevan to Middle Eastern cities have been canceled following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and the Iranian missile retaliation.

Dubai’s international airport, which handles more than 1,000 flights a day, sustained damage from Iranian retaliatory attack on sites across the Arab Gulf states, while Abu Dhabi and Kuwait’s international airports were also hit, Reuters reported.

The US and Israel launched their attack on Iran on Saturday, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks.

As airspace restrictions across the Middle East begin to ease, Gulf carriers are taking different approaches to restarting operations amid lingering security concerns.

Etihad began more aggressively resuming flights on March 2, but officially claims passenger service remains suspended. Per the carrier: “Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.”

Topics: aviation, war
