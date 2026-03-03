Flights to Armenia Disrupted by Expanding War in Middle East

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — On Monday, March 2, Emirates Airlines resumed service on a limited basis, issuing the following message to travelers: Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly.

Qatar Airways flights to, and from, Doha have been temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Due to the escalation in the Middle East, eight flights to Yerevan from Iran, Israel, and the UAE have been canceled.

Specifically, three flights have been cancelled from Dubai (FlyDubai), two flights from Sharjah (Air Arabia), and one flight each from Tehran (Qeshm Air), Tel Aviv (FlyOne), and Abu Dhabi (Air Arabia).

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that work is underway to evacuate Armenian citizens currently in the United Arab Emirates to Armenia via Oman. “The Armenian Embassy in the UAE will, where possible, also provide support for transportation from the UAE to Muscat to arrange a flight. If a flight is arranged, priority will be given to women, children, and the elderly,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Flights from Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have been canceled due to the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighboring countries, according to a statement published on the airport’s official website.