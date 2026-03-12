Armenian Friends of America to Host Benefit for Artsakh Refugees on May 30

ANDOVER, Mass. — For more than 60 years, New England has produced a remarkable lineup of accomplished Armenian musicians, and this spring, several of the very best will unite for a special cause. On Saturday, May 30, the Armenian Friends of America will host Helping Our Homeland, an evening of live music, dinner, and dancing to raise funds in support of Artsakh refugees. The event will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road in Andover.

In previous years, the Armenian Friends of America have traditionally hosted this dinner dance in October. This year, the shift to a spring date reflects the hope that warmer weather and longer days will encourage even greater attendance for a cause that remains close to the hearts of Armenian communities everywhere.

The night’s musical program brings together an extraordinary ensemble. Mal Barsamian will be joined by renowned New England musicians Leon Janikian, Bobby Raphalian, Ken Kalajian, and Jason Naroian, each celebrated for their mastery and decades of contribution to Armenian music. Janikian’s smooth clarinet and the expressive quarter-tones of Barsamian’s oud will blend seamlessly with the vibrant violin of Raphalian. Kalajian and Naroian will provide the rhythmic heartbeat of the ensemble. Vocal performances by Jason Naroian and John Arzigian will further enrich what promises to be a memorable musical experience.

The event is organized to directly benefit those displaced from Artsakh, with 100% of proceeds dedicated to refugee support efforts. Tickets are available by advance purchase only.

Admission is $100 per person or $950 for a table of ten, with a single check required for table purchases. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ArmenianFriendsofAmerica.org, or by contacting any of the event organizers: Linda Doherty (603-760-8328), Mary Ann Janigian (603- 770-3375), Kathy Geyer (978-902-3198), John Arzigian (603-560-3826), Lisa Apovian (508-662-8395), or Lu Sirmaian (978-314-1956) A discounted hotel room rate is available through April 30, 2026, by calling 978-975-3600 and requesting the Armenian Friends of America Room Block.

With exceptional music, food, community spirit, and an urgent humanitarian cause at its heart, Helping Our Homeland is poised to be a meaningful and inspiring evening. The Armenian Friends of America invite the public to participate in a night that celebrates cultural heritage while extending hope and tangible aid to those in need.