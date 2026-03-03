Andok Youth Ensemble Marks 10th Anniversary with a Tribute Performance to Writer Gostan Zarian

YEREVAN — The Andok youth folk song and dance ensemble, based in Charentsavan, presented its theatrical production “The Secret of That Tribe” on November 21, 2025, and February 20, 2026, at the Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre in Yerevan, dedicating the performances to the 140th anniversary of the distinguished Armenian writer and thinker Gostan Zarian and to the ensemble’s 10th anniversary.

The program combined excerpts from Zarian’s reflections with Armenian folk song and dance, creating a multi-layered artistic tribute to Armenian cultural continuity. The performance showcased a variety of Armenian dances—work, wedding, war, ceremonial and more. Among the dances presented were Karno Kochary, Yarkhushta, Msho Khr, Astvatsatsna, and more — each performed with historical character and exact form. The performance was staged for the second time in three months, and both showings were sold out.

Zarian’s words, woven throughout the production, underscored the philosophical dimension of the evening. “Dance is buried within the body. It is not the self alone, but the spirit — the inheritance that remembers — the mysterious essence that has preserved within its muscles its own rhythm and form. One need only remember, listen to the body, and dance without strain. To be able to listen to one’s body, to be able to hear the inner song — that is…”

The production was conceived and choreographed by Hrayr Parsadanyan, founder of Andok. The director was Edgar Mehrabyan, literary adaptation was prepared by Areg Bedrosyants, with set design by Andranik Harutyunyan and chorus direction by Narek Lazyan. The program featured Armenian actors Samvel Topalyan, Marine Petrosyan, and Hamlet Dovlatyan, who performed excerpts from Zarian’s writings, illuminating the richness and philosophical depth of his thoughts.

The evening concluded with the dance of Karno Kochary, during which many in the audience joined the dancers — an expression of collective participation emblematic of the folk tradition itself.

Hrayr Parsadanyan, a native of Charentsavan, began his artistic journey as a teenager with the Karin folk dance and song group, established by the late master of Armenian dance, Gagik Ginosyan. At age 15, Hrayr founded Andok with the stated purpose of cultivating cultural consciousness among youth through traditional dance in his native Charentsavan.