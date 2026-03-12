New Armenia Country Director, PR and Digital Engagement Manager Joint Armenian Assembly of America

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) announced that Armen V. Sahakyan will serve as its Armenia Country Director and Sophia Badalian as its Public Relations and Digital Engagement Manager.

The Assembly continues to strengthen its presence both in Yerevan and Washington to advance U.S.–Armenia relations and community advocacy.

An international political economy specialist with more than a decade of experience, Armen V. Sahakyan has worked extensively to advance democratic development, community advocacy, and institutional reform across the United States, Armenia, and the wider region.

In his role as Country Director, Sahakyan will oversee the Assembly’s in-country initiatives and communicate the Assembly’s advocacy and policy priorities in Washington to officials and civil society partners.

“I am honored to join the Armenian Assembly of America,” said Sahakyan. “I look forward to advancing U.S.-Armenia relations based on shared values.”

Having moved back to Armenia in 2021, Sahakyan has served in various capacities, including as the Country Director for both the Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, where he led high-level engagement with political stakeholders, public institutions, and civil society actors.