Armen V. Sahakyan and Sophia Badalian
New Armenia Country Director, PR and Digital Engagement Manager Joint Armenian Assembly of America

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) announced that Armen V. Sahakyan will serve as its Armenia Country Director and Sophia Badalian as its Public Relations and Digital Engagement Manager.

The Assembly continues to strengthen its presence both in Yerevan and Washington to advance U.S.–Armenia relations and community advocacy.

An international political economy specialist with more than a decade of experience, Armen V. Sahakyan has worked extensively to advance democratic development, community advocacy, and institutional reform across the United States, Armenia, and the wider region.

In his role as Country Director, Sahakyan will oversee the Assembly’s in-country initiatives and communicate the Assembly’s advocacy and policy priorities in Washington to officials and civil society partners.

“I am honored to join the Armenian Assembly of America,” said Sahakyan. “I look forward to advancing U.S.-Armenia relations based on shared values.”

Having moved back to Armenia in 2021, Sahakyan has served in various capacities, including as the Country Director for both the Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, where he led high-level engagement with political stakeholders, public institutions, and civil society actors.

His professional portfolio in Armenia has spanned sectors such as energy security, water management, youth empowerment, participatory policymaking, and advancing the Armenia-U.S. strategic partnership.

Sahakyan holds a master’s degree in international relations and international economics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Badalian, who will be based in Washington, DC, brings experience in nonprofit communications and public affairs, most recently serving as Communications Officer at The HALO Trust (USA), where she supported advocacy, donor engagement, and communications for humanitarian demining programs, including in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In this role, Badalian will oversee the Assembly’s public-facing communications, strengthening its digital presence and advancing its mission through clear, compelling storytelling.

 

Badalian holds a degree from George Washington University, where she studied international affairs and cross-cultural communication. She has worked closely with Armenian-American community organizations and initiatives in Washington, D.C., and also previously served as an Armenian Assembly intern.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“I am thrilled to join the Armenian Assembly,” said Badalian, “This organization has played a formative role in helping me grow into a confident advocate. I look forward to supporting and strengthening the Assembly’s communications as we continue advancing our mission.”

Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny added, “Armen and Sophia each bring valuable expertise and dedication to our mission. The Assembly is expanding our team both in Armenia and in Washington, and together, we will continue to increase our advocacy and engagement efforts.”

