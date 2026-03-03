Azerbaijani Troops Reportedly Deployed to Iranian Border as Conflict Rages

By Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijani troops have reportedly been put on combat alert and deployed to the border with Iran, the independent media outlet Qazetchi has reported, citing sources. The move comes as the US–Israel war against Iran entered its fourth day, with countries across the region being drawn into the fighting.

According to information confirmed to Qazetchi from anonymous sources, “the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Emergency Situations have gone into high alert mode.”

The Defense Ministry has not confirmed or denied the information, nor responded to requests for comment from OC Media.

Qazetchi wrote that “the vacations of soldiers, warrant officers, and officers” have been cancelled. Officers on leave have reportedly been recalled. Defense systems against drones and low-flying aircraft have been deployed on the border with Iran.”

Opposition politician Yadigar Sadigli told OC Media that it was normal for Azerbaijan to build up defense forces along the border.