  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
06

Week

Latest articles of the week
Several of the former officials of Artsakh on trial in Baku
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Former Karabakh Leaders Handed Long Sentences in Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
42
0

By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Five former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh were sentenced to life imprisonment and two others received 20-year jail terms on Thursday, February 5, at the end of their yearlong trial in Azerbaijan condemned by Armenian human rights activists as a travesty of justice.

A military court in Baku handed slightly shorter prison sentences to eight other Karabakh Armenians who have been tried together with them. The defendants include three former Karabakh presidents. Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan.

They as well as Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian-born billionaire and philanthropist, were captured by Azerbaijan right after its September 2023 military offensive that forced Karabakh’s entire population to flee to Armenia and restored Azerbaijani control over the region. Vardanyan, who is standing a separate trial, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison later this month.

The Azerbaijani court gave life sentences to Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, a former commander of Karabakh’s army, his ex-deputy Davit Manukyan as well as Davit Ishkhanyan and Davit Babayan, who served as the unrecognized republic’s parliament speaker and foreign minister respectively. Sahakyan and Ghukasyan were jailed for 20 years because of being over 65. All seven men have denied a long list of war crimes charges leveled against them.

The Azerbaijani authorities have not allowed independent media or observers to cover the trials. Vardanyan charged that they were accompanied by “egregious due process abuses” when he went on hunger strike in prison a year ago.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Siranush Sahakyan, a Yerevan-based lawyer representing Armenian prisoners in the European Court of Human Rights, said that with its verdict the Azerbaijani court simply rubber-stamped decisions made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“These verdicts cannot practically hinder or prevent the repatriation of the Armenians [held in Azerbaijan] because this process has never been legal,” Sahakyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service. “The Azerbaijani courts have shown that this issue is highly political and they are incapable of ensuring a fair trial.”

 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attend an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, February 4, 2026.

The Armenian government has not reacted yet to the prison sentences which came the day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Aliyev held fresh talks in the United Arab Emirates. By contrast, the Armenian Apostolic Church was quick to condemn them and pledge to continue campaigning for the release of all Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

“Holy Etchmiadzin expresses its support to the Artsakh state figures held hostage, prisoners of war and their families,” read a statement released by the church’s Mother See.

Aliyev and Pashinyan again claimed to have established peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan when they received a UAE peace prize following their talks in Abu Dhabi. Gegham Manukyan, an Armenian opposition lawmaker and brother of the jailed Karabakh General Davit Manukyan, scoffed at the event.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“There is no other country in the world that has been humiliated in this way and whose government is burying its head in the sand as if everything is alright,” said Manukyan.

Pashinyan’s government waited for weeks before criticizing the “mock trials” of the former Karabakh leaders a year ago. The Armenian premier claimed in January 2025 that an explicit condemnation would only harm the defendants. His critics insisted that he is simply afraid of angering Baku.

They have since continued to accuse Yerevan of doing little to secure the release of these and other Armenian prisoners. The total number of prisoners currently stands at 19.

Prospects for their release anytime soon remained uncertain even after the initialization of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty in Washington last August. Neither the treaty nor a separate declaration signed by Aliyev and Pashinyan at the White House commits Baku to freeing them.

 

SHARE
Previous From European Culture Capital Chemnitz to Yerevan’s Form of Armenian Art and Culture
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.