From European Culture Capital Chemnitz to Yerevan’s Form of Armenian Art and Culture

By Archi Galentz
In the beginning was the word. More precisely, it was a call to gather experiences after the group exhibition in honor of film director Sergei Parajanov at the Berlin project space InteriorDAsein. A call to join forces to organize a new group exhibition based on selected artists’ positions and presenting the breadth of Armenian artists working in Germany.
The exhibition marking the 100th birthday of the noted film director (from November 29, 2024, to January 9, 2025) was new in many ways. Initiated by the Armenian Cultural Community of Leipzig e. V., a proper traveling exhibition was put together with three stops in Leipzig, Halle an der Saale and Berlin. Participation was open to everyone. Many artists who had lived in Germany for decades met each other for the first time. Efforts were made to compile a list of biographical information and there were even promises to set up a website so that the relevant information could be found later. Not all participants could afford to travel to the exhibitions.
For outsiders, the exhibition was a colorful festival; for us artists, it was a risk. The exhibition was first opened in Leipzig with 25 participants in a studio called Eduart Auftragsmalerei (Eduart Commissioned Painting), as Eduard Panosian calls his workshop. The exhibition then continued under the auspices of Ararat Kultur Halle-Hoffe Saale e. V. and opened on November 29, 2024, at the InteriorDAsein project space in Berlin.
Subsequently, two of the participants in the traveling exhibition honoring Parajanov came up with another exhibition project. Since Chemnitz had been named European Capital of Culture for 2025 and Zorik Davidyan was able to quickly organize a floor of his family home as an exhibition space, Ararat Haydeyan contacted fellow artists and, after brief discussions, the exhibition concept was finalized.
“Sichtbar Verflochten – Armenische Kunst im Dialog der Kulturen. Sieben in Deutschland lebende Künstler:innen stellen aus” (Visibly Intertwined – Armenian Art in Cultural Dialogue. Seven Artists Living in Germany Exhibit) opened on September 13 at Davidyan’s Studio on Reichsstrasse 21 and was scheduled to remain open to the public for three months. Karine Abel, Zorik Davidyan, Archi Galentz, Sam Grigorian, Ararat Haydeyan, and Hasmik Hovsepyan-Haydeyan — three female artists and four male artists all hailing from Armenia — share the walls of the studio, which was previously also used as office space. The project is curated by the artists themselves. Some, like Zorik, moved to Germany before the fall of communism, while others came later. Narine Zolyan only moved to Quedlinburg in 2012. It is an exhibition of experienced artists. All of them are well integrated into society and have established themselves as independent artists. This project is a further step toward presenting Armenian visual art in Germany on a more regular basis and remaining in creative exchange.