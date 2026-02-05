Did an Azerbaijani State-funded Documentary Dupe Experts into Taking Part?

By Rasmus Canback
When the documentary “the Oligarch’s Design” premiered in Baku on December 20, it was attended by a host of state representatives and Azerbaijani MPs. The channel’s management stated that more than 100 people had worked on the production, which was also broadcast in late December on AnewZ, a state-funded channel.
“We conducted the investigation in accordance with international standards,” said AnewZ director Rufat Hamzayev, who according to JamNews added that the production started in January 2025.
The film features interviews with foreign experts, prominent investigative journalists, and Armenian public figures. Framed as an investigative documentary, it presents Ruben Vardanyan, a Russian–Armenian businessperson currently facing trial in Azerbaijan, in strongly negative terms.
It suggests that Vardanyan was the central figure behind the Karabakh movement until its collapse in September 2023, when a lightning Azerbaijani offensive triggered the mass exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians.
Vardanyan served as the State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh and is currently charged with more than two dozen crimes in Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, terrorism, financing terrorism, and attempted murder.