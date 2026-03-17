Armenia Rejects Russian Aid for Karabakh Refugees ahead of Elections

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia has refused Russian humanitarian aid intended for Nagorno‑Karabakh refugees ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections. The Eurasia organization, involved in delivering the aid, had previously been linked to interference in Moldova’s 2024 EU referendum.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed Yerevan’s rejection in her March 19 press briefing while also expressing Moscow’s puzzlement over the decision.

Two Russian non-profit organizations — Russian Humanitarian Mission and Eurasia — along with Russian House (Rossotrudnichestvo), were involved in the planned delivery of the aid.

According to its website, the “main mission” of the Russian House is “to strengthen Russia’s humanitarian influence in the world,” with a focus on countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The organization was sanctioned by the EU after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has also been accused of being involved in espionage and other activities.

In July 2025, Russia sent more than 140 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced Nagorno‑Karabakh Armenians, intended to help about 30,000 people, organized by the same entities.