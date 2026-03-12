  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

The Iranian Consulate in Kapan (Marut Vanyan photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Feels Impact of War in Iran

Marut Vanyan
KAPAN, Armenia — In Kapan, a collage of pictures of the bombed-out Iranian girls’ school and a portrait of Ayatollah Khamenei are attached to the gates of the Iranian consulate. People laid carnations and children’s toys and the country’s flag is lowered. “He targeted children… for what sin?” reads one such poster, featuring a portrait of Ayatollah Khamenei with inscription: “We express our sincere condolences over the deaths of innocent civilians and high-ranking military personnel.”

The receptionist at the Lernagorts Hotel in the city center says that they have been hosted Iranians who “tell terrible stories, children have died,” the receptionist said with emphasis.

In ordinary times, Kapan can be considered a parking lot for Iranian truck drivers. Usually, hundreds of their trucks are parked here along the highway passing via the city.

According to official data, 400-450 trucks cross the Armenian-Iranian Agarak-Norduz customs checkpoint daily. On February 28, when the war against Iran began, the checkpoint was announced to be closed, but today it seems to be open and operating normally. Iranians rarely enter Armenia, but trucks do enter and exit.

A sign on the Iran-Armenia border (Marut Vanyan photo)

Standing at the Agarak checkpoint, ahead are the Iranian mountains, behind one which something that has shocked the whole world is happening.

“Mostly those with dual citizenship are able to leave,” says an Iranian woman who has just arrived entered the Armenian territory. “I know what war is; I witnessed the Iran-Iraq war, adults are not afraid, but I have a little child, she was very scared, that’s why we came to Armenia, to leave for a third country,” she said. Her 10-year-old daughter adds, “We were very scared, we didn’t go to school, there were pieces of glass scattered on the street, we heard terrible explosions.”

Explosions were also heard on the morning of Thursday, March 12, in Meghri, but those were not from the war. Instead, they are the work of builders digging tunnels. Iranian construction companies are involved in this mega project in Syunik, and they, like truck drivers, continue their work despite the war. Construction activity is not the same as before the war, but in any case it continues. All this cannot but negatively affect the Armenian economy.

Araksashen on the border (Marut Vanyan photo)

According to data from 2025, Armenia exported goods worth $88 million to Iran and imported goods worth $680 million. According to the Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia, compared to 2024, exports from Armenia to Iran decreased by 18.3%. Instead, imports increased by 8.1%.

 

A TRIPP Too Far

TRIPP, or the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, is immediately associated with the Meghri railway station (at least in Armenia), although details are sparse. How many meters wide will it be? What infrastructure will be built? Who will control the highway, railway or electric power lines? And what will its name be? Zangezur Corridor, part of the Middle Corridor, Peace crossroads, or TRIPP?

While all this was being discussed, a war broke out in Iran and this topic again was relegated to the sidelines.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

No matter how important it is for the future of Armenia and the region in general, it still seems today that the rusty wagons stubbornly do not want to move from their place. The crumbs of Stepan Shahumyan’s bust continue to lie scattered on the ground at this railway station, while another statue of a young lady with one arm outstretched continues to stand on her pedestal.

In general, everything in Armenia becomes reality at a snail’s pace, or does not become reality at all. A vivid proof of this is the construction of endless apparent blocks in Yerevan, which is almost unaffordable for the population (it is needless to mention the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh), taking into account the price per square meter. And when it comes to large projects, everything becomes even more difficult.

The Syunik Airport (Marut Vanyan photo)

Ambassador Kvien’s Remarks

This week, departing US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien announced that the US will give $145 million in new assistance to Armenia.  The bulk of these funds will go toward advancing the TRIPP project and enhancing border security and management.

She  said, “We are now working with the Armenian government to establish the structures that will develop and implement the TRIPP vision.”

Months ago, the only plane at the Syunik airport was taken for repairs and regular flights from Yerevan to Kapan, the government promised, would soon be restored. However, today the runway is empty and this airport is reminiscent of the “international” airport of Nagorno-Karabakh, where there was everything, from the air traffic control tower to the runway, but the most important thing was missing: planes. As a result, Russian “peacekeeper” helicopters landed there, and everything ended for Armenians there.

In Armenia, though it is very small, getting from Yerevan to Kapan is a challenge due to the lack of transport and air communication. To get from Kapan to Yerevan, one needs to travel 6-7 hours on winding roads.

As a positive aspect of TRIPP, it was mentioned that time will be reduced for traveling and people will be able to reach Yerevan from Kapan and back in just two hours. However, when we witness how this region is getting to the boiling point, you think that it is better to be filled with the patience of like the Meghri rusty wagons and wait in silence.

 

