Parallels Between the ‘Real Armenia Ideology’ and Soviet and Turkish Approaches to the Armenian Diaspora

By Vahan Zanoyan
A new controversy has emerged in the inter-Armenian political discourse: A group of eight prominent diasporan Armenians issued a statement calling for an end to the conflict between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church. The statement was widely distributed. Soon thereafter, another prominent diasporan Armenian, Dr. Garo Armen, issued a statement criticizing the group’s statement.
I will not dwell on the relative merits of the two statements. That is not the intention of this commentary. But I would like to focus on just one sentence in the statement of the group which appears to have offended certain readers.
The controversial statement in question is: “Even if unintentional, the Armenian government’s approach is risking severing its relations with the Diaspora—something not even the Ottoman Empire or the Soviet Union were able to do.”
The statement has been severely criticized for all kinds of reasons, including its alleged historical “inaccuracy” and the inappropriateness of comparing the current government’s policies with those of the Soviet Union and the Ottoman Empire.
But the off-hand dismissal of the statement as “false” risks missing a very important point in the current national crisis facing Armenia and the Armenian nation, which is the destructive degree to which the state agenda and interests have been distanced from the broader national agenda and interests.