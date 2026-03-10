The Caucasus Chessboard: Will Baku Become a ‘Gun for Hire’?

By Dhanuka Dickwella
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
The warm relationship involving military, energy, and technological ties between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s regime and the state of Israel is an open secret. Some of the weapons Aliyev used to expel the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) originated from Israel, most notably the Harop “suicide” drones, LORA quasi-ballistic missiles, and the SkyStriker loitering munitions. During the recent escalations between Israel and Iran, Azerbaijan has been accused of being a “silent partner.” As the US and Israeli military onslaught against Iran reaches a sharp and unexpected peak, there is significant talk that Aliyev would open a front against Iran, simply becoming a gun for hire.
The pretext is already materializing: the March 2026 alleged Iranian drone attacks on the Nakhchivan International Airport and the village of Shakarabad. Then the latest story of alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spies.
What if the Azeris join this regional war? Before analyzing that, we must observe the four pillars for Aliyev that would determine survival.
Geography