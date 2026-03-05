  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
10

Week

Latest articles of the week
The Henar conference in Yerevan
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Armenian Healthcare Summit Spotlights Boston University/HENAR Programs

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
132
0

YEREVAN — The World Health Organization (WHO) and HENAR Foundation convened a Healthcare Policy Summit on January 27, inviting all major Armenian healthcare institutions to coordinate programs in postgraduate medical education. In attendance were representatives of key institutional players, including the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education (MoE), Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU), National Institute of Health (ANIH), Boston University – Armenia Medical Partnership (BU-AMP), Asian Development Bank, and many Yerevan hospitals.

The purpose of the summit, titled “Health and Education Reforms: A Policy Dialogue on Postgraduate Medical Education,” was to facilitate a high-level, cross-sectoral policy dialogue that links Armenia’s Universal Healthcare and Primary Healthcare reform agendas with health workforce development, with a specific focus on postgraduate medical education. The summit was designed to bring together policymakers and development agencies to overcome obstacles in developing healthcare in Armenia, and to coordinate priority-setting and decision-making processes.

HENAR co-founder Arman Voskerchyan opened the summit, welcoming all participants to this milestone event in healthcare policy collaboration. He noted the importance of identifying key gaps and bottlenecks related to healthcare standards, training environments, licensing, accreditation, faculty capacity and healthcare workforce distribution.

Lena Nanushyan, First Deputy Minister of Health, presented the MoH’s plan for the development of Universal Healthcare for Armenia, which started a staged rollout on January 1. The government now provides many healthcare services free-of-charge for the disabled, children under 18, and the poor – and as of January 1, the elderly over 65. Even so, the government still cannot afford to pay for key services including most lab draws, x-rays and advanced imaging, and all but very basic medications. The goal for the next several years is to gradually extend the range of services to these existing groups, and then slowly expand coverage to all Armenians until the nation has true universal healthcare.

“The Armenian government has been continuously working to address gaps in healthcare… and we have learned that you cannot tackle large problems in isolation — activities are interconnected, requiring a systems change,” said Nanushyan. “A competency-based residency program has been identified as a key priority as it is central to enabling doctors to better serve their patients. We want to ensure physicians graduate with strong, practical skills, so they can effectively address patients’ needs and deliver high-quality care.”

Sargis Hayotsyan, Deputy Minister of Education (MoE) and chairman of its Higher Education and Science Committee, introduced the Ministry’s main priorities for 2026. “Our purpose in participating in this event is to better understand how residency education is perceived within the policymakers’ community and among our international partners, and to present the regulatory provisions outlined in the Law on Higher Education and Science,” said Hayotsyan.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Jeff Markuns represented Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine’s Global Health Collaborative and shared his 20 years of developing healthcare systems internationally, outlining a framework for healthcare capacity building. He outlined a phased strategy: first developing a core group of educational “champions,” then equipping departmental leaders to design and oversee new competency-based curricula, and finally strengthening faculty through targeted development programs. Markuns also stressed the importance of clear planning — using competency-based curricula, measurable goals and evaluations, strong accreditation systems, and mechanisms to sustain skills over time – to ensure reforms are effective and lasting.

The second half of the summit highlighted Armenia’s experience in implementing competency-based medical education (CBME). WHO Technical Officer Sulakshana Nandi introduced findings from a healthcare labor market analysis and workforce planning initiative conducted for Armenia. Lorky Libaridian, Program Director of the Pediatric Residency Program (launched in 2023 by HENAR Foundation in partnership with Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles), presented early lessons from implementing a competency-based residency model.

She was followed by Henry Louis, Program Director of the Masters’ program in Health Professions Education, (developed in 2025 by HENAR in conjunction with Boston University – Armenia Medical Partnership and with the support of the Armenian-American Medical Association of Greater Boston). Louis noted the program’s success in training faculty to introduce and apply the principles and practices of CBME across residency disciplines as diverse as pediatric infectious diseases, family medicine, and orthopedic surgery. Two MHPE students – Hrachuhi Ghazaryan of (ANIH) and Hripsime Apresyan (YSMU) — shared reflections on the program’s impact on medical residency education in Armenia today.

The Summit concluded with a roundtable discussion, where participants exchanged perspectives on opportunities, challenges, and next steps in advancing medical residency reform in alignment with Armenia’s broader healthcare system transformation.

The Boston University-Armenia Medical Partnership (BU-AMP) is a multi-disciplinary program to coordinate collaboration for the improvement of healthcare in Armenia between the Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine at Boston University and health policy and healthcare entities in Armenia. For more information, contact Aram Kaligian, Director of the BU-AMP

Founded in 2021 by Noubar and Anna Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and Arman Voskerchyan, the HENAR Foundation aims to contribute to the transformation of Armenia’s healthcare ecosystem. By building and empowering a network of partners, HENAR works to deliver better value, better care, and ultimately better health for current and dfuture generations of Armenians. With support from AIFA (Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia), HENAR is leading efforts to strengthen Armenia’s primary care system, with a strong focus on talent development and digital innovation. For more information, visit https://henar.am

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenia Added to European List of Journalist Jailers
Next Parallels Between the ‘Real Armenia Ideology’ and Soviet and Turkish Approaches to the Armenian Diaspora
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.