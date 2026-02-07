Obituary: Hot Rod Engineer Ed Iskenderian, the ‘Camfather’

LOS ANGELES (Legacy.com) — Ed “Isky” Iskenderian, one of the most influential figures in American hot-rodding and automotive performance history, died on February 4 in Los Angeles. He was 104 years old.

Born July 10, 1921, in Tulare County, California, to Armenian immigrant parents, Iskenderian grew up fascinated by mechanical devices and speed. His family moved to Los Angeles after early setbacks in their Central California vineyards.

Iskenderian attended Los Angeles Polytechnic High School, and while he was still in school, he built and raced a customized Model T Ford roadster, foreshadowing a lifetime devoted to automotive innovation. He was one of the hod rod pioneers who raced in the dry lakebeds of California’s Mojave Desert.

At the outset of World War II, Iskenderian enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces, serving with the Air Transport Command in the Pacific Theatre. His wartime service broadened his technical skills and deepened his interest in high-performance machinery.

After the war, he returned to California and founded what would become Isky Racing Cams. His innovative company got its start with a single converted cam-grinding machine as existing companies couldn’t provide the camshaft he needed to increase his car’s speed. His camshaft designs soon revolutionized performance engineering. Iskenderian’s innovations included high-performance camshaft profiles and early use of computer-aided design. He was also the first to offer complete valvetrain component sets.

Nicknamed the “Camfather,” Iskenderian made products that powered everything from land speed record cars and Indy racers to Top Fuel dragsters. Legends such as Don Garlits, Richard Petty, and Don Prudhomme counted among those who used his components, and he helped pioneer marketing strategies that made performance parts a cultural staple.