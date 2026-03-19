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NAASR NextGen Armenian Studies Program Accepts Applications for Summer Institute for High School Students

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) announces the launch of its NextGen Armenian Studies Program, an interactive summer institute for high school students and recent graduates. Applications to join the inaugural Summer 2026 cohort are open now and close on April 20. Interested students are encouraged to visit the program webpage and apply early, as space is limited.

The three-week program, taking place July 13–31, was developed with innovative pedagogical methods that engage and inspire young students. “This is not a lecture series, and it’s not a camp. This is a project-driven intellectual lab where students investigate urgent questions about Armenian history, identity, memory, justice, and representation — and build something with real-world impact,” said Ara Araz, Chairperson of the Board at NAASR.

Students will be introduced to Armenian topics by world-class faculty from leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Cornell and Columbia. In groups, students will develop a strategic digital campaign that responds to contemporary Armenian concerns. The program concludes with public presentations of student campaigns to a live audience at NAASR headquarters.

Each week builds on the last, starting with deep historical roots and ending with urgent contemporary questions.

Week One: Civilization & Culture, explores ancient origins, early Christianity, medieval manuscripts, and the cultural traditions that have inspired Armenian people through the centuries.

Week Two: Diaspora & Identity, examines centuries of Armenian life under various empires and within global trade networks, emphasizing the connections maintained through the press and other forms of media.

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Week Three: Justice & the Present, engages directly with genocide testimony, post-genocide rebuilding, the loss of Artsakh, denial and disinformation, and ongoing advocacy efforts.

“The program invites intellectually curious students ready to engage critically with complex historical and contemporary issues,” said Lisa Gulesserian, program director and award-winning instructor. “Specifically, we seek to enroll learners who want to develop their reading, analysis, and communication skills in a dynamic, collaborative, and immersive learning environment. To help us fill our learning lab with promising students, we are seeking nominations from leaders in our community. If you work with a student — in a classroom, a church, a community organization, or other spaces — who is inquisitive, ready for a challenge, and would benefit from this experience, we want to hear from you by filling out our nomination form.”

Program Details

The program will take place at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building in Belmont. The program is open to rising high school juniors, rising high school seniors, and 2026 high school graduates.

The cost is $2,500 with need-based financial aid available.

At the end of the seminar, students should gain a portfolio-ready digital campaign, reading, writing, collaboration, and analysis skills, experience with presentations, a cross-disciplinary understandings of Armenian topics and issue, familiarity with uses and limitations of AI tools and a meaningful addition to college applications.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“Our new summer program helps students gain skills to shape the future in an informed and engaged way,” added Henry Theriault, vice-chairperson of the Board at NAASR.

Brian Ansbigian, a member of NAASR’s Executive Committee, agreed: “We’re equipping students with the tools to navigate complex narratives and make a real difference.”

To learn more and apply, visit naasr.org/pages/summerprograms.

Nominations for promising students can be submitted by community leaders at https://airtable.com/appukDCT2i6HBP9mp/pagp0SqQonVvJ9ixo/form.

 

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