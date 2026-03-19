NAASR NextGen Armenian Studies Program Accepts Applications for Summer Institute for High School Students

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) announces the launch of its NextGen Armenian Studies Program, an interactive summer institute for high school students and recent graduates. Applications to join the inaugural Summer 2026 cohort are open now and close on April 20. Interested students are encouraged to visit the program webpage and apply early, as space is limited.

The three-week program, taking place July 13–31, was developed with innovative pedagogical methods that engage and inspire young students. “This is not a lecture series, and it’s not a camp. This is a project-driven intellectual lab where students investigate urgent questions about Armenian history, identity, memory, justice, and representation — and build something with real-world impact,” said Ara Araz, Chairperson of the Board at NAASR.

Students will be introduced to Armenian topics by world-class faculty from leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Cornell and Columbia. In groups, students will develop a strategic digital campaign that responds to contemporary Armenian concerns. The program concludes with public presentations of student campaigns to a live audience at NAASR headquarters.

Each week builds on the last, starting with deep historical roots and ending with urgent contemporary questions.

Week One: Civilization & Culture, explores ancient origins, early Christianity, medieval manuscripts, and the cultural traditions that have inspired Armenian people through the centuries.

Week Two: Diaspora & Identity, examines centuries of Armenian life under various empires and within global trade networks, emphasizing the connections maintained through the press and other forms of media.