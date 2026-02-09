  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Museum director Alyosha Hayrapetyan next to a medieval oven or tonir found during excavations in Kapan (courtesy Hayrapetyan’s Facebook page)
Kapan Regional Museum Provides Unique Perspective on Armenian History and Culture

Aram Arkun
KAPAN, Armenia — The Kapan Regional Museum, known as the Kapan Geological Museum in Armenian, is one of the main tourist attractions in the city of Kapan, the capital of Syunik Province in southern Armenia. This museum is the largest one in the province and was founded in Soviet times, in 1969, to preserve items discovered through excavations in the region as well as items related to geology. It now is basically a regional history museum. Its current director, Alyosha Sasuni Hayrapetyan, assumed office in 2022.

Museum director Alyosha Hayrapetyan in front of the museum section on the battles for Zangezur after World War I (photo Aram Arkun)

Hayrapetyan said in October 2025 that there are approximately 12,000 items in the museum’s collection, which includes aside from artifacts photos, documents and valuable objects. Only around three percent of the collection can be displayed at present. Artifacts are displayed in one building while a laboratory newly established in 2024 restores and studies newly found objects. A number of stone crosses (khachkars) and various types of tombstones are found outside the museum in its courtyard.

Ticket for entry to the museum

The museum provides a way for visitors to learn about the history of southern Armenia in a focused way from prehistoric times until the present. There are also smaller similar regional museums elsewhere in Syunik province such as the Goris Local Lore Museum, founded in 1946, and the Nikoghayos Adonts Sisian History Museum, founded in 1989.

Bison horn dated to 30-50,000 years ago (photo Aram Arkun)

The second or top floor of the Kapan museum contains ancient and medieval archaeological and historical items. The oldest item is a bison horn dated to 30-50,000 years ago. Hayrapetyan said that the climate in Syunik was much more humid in that period of time, allowing for such animals to live there. The horn was found during construction of the Kapan-Kajaran auto road in 1970 near Baghaberd and given to the museum in 1975.

A vessel in the shape of two connected shoes from the 12-11th centuries B.C. that was found in Tandzaver village (photo Aram Arkun)

There are many unique and interesting artifacts from the pre-Urartian and Urartian eras. Daggers are on display which date from the 14-13 centuries B.C., and a vessel in the shape of two connected shoes from the 12-11th centuries B.C. The latter may have been used in rituals and represented man’s journey to the afterlife. This supposition is based on carvings or sculptures, including some on Urartian belts. The vessel was found in Tandzaver village.

Jewelry using cowrie shells dated to the 10th-8th centuries B.C. is evidence of far-reaching trade, as the cowry must have been brought from the Indian Ocean area through trade, most likely in exchange for bronze objects.

Ritual vessel depicting a woman, from the 9-8th centuries B.C., at the Kapan Regional Museum (photo Aram Arkun)

Perhaps the rarest or most unique item in the museum is a ritual vessel depicting a woman from the 9-8th centuries B.C. Nothing similar has been found in Armenia or even the broader geographic region. Hayrapetyan said that cholera was common then and the population decreased, so that from the 9th to 4th centuries B.C. people began to worship women’s statues as symbols of fertility and society became matriarchal (though this was very rare in Armenia). The vessel was found in Kapan’s Shinarner (Teghut) district. It bears various lines and engraved circles and triangles.

Two anthropomorphic vessels made from clay from the 9th-8th centuries B.C. found in Teghut (photo Aram Arkun)

There are also two anthropomorphic vessels made from clay from the 9th-8th centuries B.C. found in Teghut. These vessels were not practical for everyday use, and so, Hayrapetyan said, they probably were used in rituals to mark the start of spring and the fall and ask the gods for abundant harvests.

Ritual vessels in the shape of animals from the 9-8th centuries B.C., found in Nerkin Hand (photo Aram Arkun)

Hayrapetyan said that the true Urartians never occupied Kapan but their influence was great. The local people were called the Etiunis. Hayrapetyan believes, following the opinions of various specialists in Armenia, that the Urartians were Indo-Europeans.

Bronze horse muzzle of the 8th-7th centuries B.C. with cuneiform inscription at top noting the name Argishti (photo Aram Arkun)

An important Urartian-era holding is a bronze horse muzzle of the 8th-7th centuries B.C. with a cuneiform inscription indicating that it was the property of Argishti, a king of Urartu. It could either be Argishti, son of Rusa, or Argishti son of Menua. If the latter, that would indicate that he was also the founder of Erebuni, the predecessor of today’s Yerevan. The muzzle was discovered in 2016 in the village of Yeghvard in Kapan.

Medieval Times

The last historic Armenian kingdom existing on the Armenian highland is that of Syunik, which lasted until 1170 (Cilicia lies outside of the traditional Armenian lands). No Armenian principality existed again there until the Republic of Armenia declared its independence almost 750 years later in 1918.

Reconstruction of the appearance of King Grigor I of Syunik, A.D. 1051-1072, Kapan (photo Aram Arkun)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The princes and princes of medieval Syunik were buried at Vahanavank, located around 5 km. west of the town of Kapan. Some of their tombs and skulls were found during archaeological excavations. Copies of busts of these leaders are found in the museum which are based on the reconstruction of their appearances by Prof. Andranik Chagharyan. Chagharyan was a heart surgeon who founded an anthropology laboratory in 1970 and developed a method of reproducing three-dimensional images of human faces based on skull fractures. The original busts are located in the Armenian national museum of ethnograophy at the Sardarabad Memorial Complex.

Reconstruction of the appearance of Princess Dinar, the sister of Prince Gurgen, ruler of Somkheti (photo Aram Arkun)

The museum displays busts of King Grigor I (1051-1072, Kapan), Princess Dinar (the sister of Prince Gurgen, ruler of Somkheti) and Sbarabed (military commander) Hasan (end of the 10th century to beginning of the 11th) of the Syunik (Kapan) kingdom.

Reconstruction of the appearance of Sbarabed (military commander) Hasan, end of the 10th century to beginning of the 11th, of the Syunik (Kapan) kingdom (photo Aram Arkun)

Medieval pottery and a variety of other artifacts are on exhibit. There are large jars or pitchers (karas) shown, which according to Hayrapetyan, were sometimes used to bury people from Urartian times to the early first millennium of our era. Usually one person’s remains were included, though sometimes it could be more than one, with body parts or bones cut into pieces to fit into the pitcher.

The type of large jar or pitcher (karas) in which local Armenians used to be buried (photo Aram Arkun)

Posters on the walls depict various important medieval historical sites in the Syunik Province and information about the archaeological work and reconstruction that have taken place.

It provides information about the 18th century Armenian military leader Davit Bek who fought Ottoman troops and local Muslim tribes and briefly ruled over an Armenian principality in Syunik. It showcases a copper bowl found during excavations of Halidzor inscribed with the name Tsatur. Tsatur is the name of Davit Bek’s father (who later converted to Islam and changed his name to Allahverdi, a Turkish translation of Tsatur), and so this is thought to be supporting evidence of Davit Bek’s origins being from the local Syunik village of Pekh and from the Melik Parsadanian family.

Modern Times

The lower or first floor of the museum takes the story of Syunik from the 19th century to the present. It includes ethnological items as well as information on the Armeno-Tatar battles of 1905-6. Among other items, there is a jug with which a woman named Tazagul Margaryan secretly went twice to the Voghji River at night and brought water to 165 Armenians besieged by Tatars in St. Hakob Church in a village of Kajaran in 1906. Afterwards the woman was given the nickname “the waterbearer.”

Jug with which a woman named Tazagul Margaryan secretly went twice to the Voghji River and brought water to 165 Armenians besieged by Tatars in St. Hakob Church in a village of Kajaran in 1906 (photo Aram Arkun)

There are images and biographies of fighters or leaders during the end of World War I and the first Republic of Armenia like Capt. Gurgen Ter Movsisyan, an important leader at the battle of Gharakilise, Garegin Nzhdeh, who also fought in the 1918 battles and later proclaimed the independence of Syunik and neighboring areas as a leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation while fighting the Bolsheviks (buried on Mt. Khustup), and Aram Manukian, a founder of the Republic of Armenia born in Davit Bek village of Kapan. There are medals and pictures of Kapan Armenians who fought in World War II. Philanthropists originating from the Kapan region, including Boghos Nubar Pasha and the Nubar Nubarian family, originally from Shikahogh village, are mentioned. There are names displayed of Kapan Armenians who died during the 44 day war too.

The first time an airplane (Junkers model) landed in Kapan in 1924

There are photos of notable events in Kapan, such as the first time an airplane landed there in 1924 (a Junkers which came from Tbilisi), the first landing of a YAK-40 airplane in Kapan in August 1970 (the museum holds the personal items of one of its pilots, Sergey Aleksandri Petrosyan, who was born in Kapan in 1937), or the first railroad train arriving in Kapan in October 1932, with a formal opening of the railway line in November of the same year.

Kapan’s first railroad train arriving on October 12, 1932

The museum has a collection of ethnographic materials pertaining to ordinary life in the Kapan region, including tools, clothing, carpets, furniture and musical instruments. It also has a section with information on mining, which has been such an important part of the local economy.

Bust of Sos Nurijanyan, a native of Vachagan Village near Kapan, who fought at the Battle of Brest during the Great Patriotic War – World War II. Nurijanian was captured by the Germans, but escaped and joined the French Resistance to continue the fight. The sculptor, Marat Nurijanyan, was also the founding director of the Kapan Regional Museum (photo Aram Arkun).

The museum appears to be gradually modernizing its displays and lighting. It is accessible to foreign visitors, with most items described in both Armenian and English, and some Russian language text is also found.

A poster with photos and drawing in tribute to the 123 Armenians of Kapan who fought at the Battle of Brest (photo Aram Arkun)

Director Hayrapetyan is a personable guide who provides detailed tours of the museum with intriguing anecdotes and information. Clearly he is doing something right, as the number of visitors has been increasing in recent years – from 1,237 in 2021 to 4,663 in 2024. Hopefully the museum can obtain greater funding to continue to modernize and replace some of the presentation posters and materials that are outdated. The Kapan Regional Museum is well worth a visit for anybody who has the opportunity to travel to Syunik.

A poster tribute to those Kapan Armenians who fought and died in the 44-day war of 2020 (photo Aram Arkun)

