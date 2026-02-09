Kapan Regional Museum Provides Unique Perspective on Armenian History and Culture

KAPAN, Armenia — The Kapan Regional Museum, known as the Kapan Geological Museum in Armenian, is one of the main tourist attractions in the city of Kapan, the capital of Syunik Province in southern Armenia. This museum is the largest one in the province and was founded in Soviet times, in 1969, to preserve items discovered through excavations in the region as well as items related to geology. It now is basically a regional history museum. Its current director, Alyosha Sasuni Hayrapetyan, assumed office in 2022.
Hayrapetyan said in October 2025 that there are approximately 12,000 items in the museum’s collection, which includes aside from artifacts photos, documents and valuable objects. Only around three percent of the collection can be displayed at present. Artifacts are displayed in one building while a laboratory newly established in 2024 restores and studies newly found objects. A number of stone crosses (khachkars) and various types of tombstones are found outside the museum in its courtyard.
The museum provides a way for visitors to learn about the history of southern Armenia in a focused way from prehistoric times until the present. There are also smaller similar regional museums elsewhere in Syunik province such as the Goris Local Lore Museum, founded in 1946, and the Nikoghayos Adonts Sisian History Museum, founded in 1989.
The second or top floor of the Kapan museum contains ancient and medieval archaeological and historical items. The oldest item is a bison horn dated to 30-50,000 years ago. Hayrapetyan said that the climate in Syunik was much more humid in that period of time, allowing for such animals to live there. The horn was found during construction of the Kapan-Kajaran auto road in 1970 near Baghaberd and given to the museum in 1975.
There are many unique and interesting artifacts from the pre-Urartian and Urartian eras. Daggers are on display which date from the 14-13 centuries B.C., and a vessel in the shape of two connected shoes from the 12-11th centuries B.C. The latter may have been used in rituals and represented man’s journey to the afterlife. This supposition is based on carvings or sculptures, including some on Urartian belts. The vessel was found in Tandzaver village.
Jewelry using cowrie shells dated to the 10th-8th centuries B.C. is evidence of far-reaching trade, as the cowry must have been brought from the Indian Ocean area through trade, most likely in exchange for bronze objects.