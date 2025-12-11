ANCA Condemns Reckless Trump Pardon of Corrupt Rep. Cuellar

WASHINGTON — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) condemned President Trump’s pardon of Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who was indicted in 2024 for accepting nearly six hundred thousand dollars in Azerbaijani bribes in exchange for advancing Azerbaijan’s interests in Congress at the direct expense of the Constitutional rights of Armenian Americans.
“Trump’s pardon of Congressman Cuellar is a free pass for foreign bribes, a billboard atop the White House announcing to the world that it’s pay-to-play in Washington,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “It’s Azerbaijan First foreign policy, at the expense of the American people.”
On December 3, President Trump announced on Truth Social his “full and unconditional PARDON” of Cuellar and his wife, Imelda. In his post, Trump characterized the federal indictment as political persecution, claiming that “Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders.” Trump made no mention of the detailed evidence presented in the Justice Department’s indictment documenting years of corrupt payments from Azerbaijan’s state-controlled oil company in exchange for legislative favors.
The ANCA is continuing its call on the U.S. House of Representatives to expel Henry Cuellar, condemn Azerbaijan’s brazen interference in American democracy, and enact statutory measures to prevent ongoing attempts by Azerbaijan’s corrupt Aliyev regime to rig U.S. foreign policy in its favor.
“President Trump’s reckless pardon underscores the importance of investigating Azerbaijan’s foreign influence operations in Washington, DC,” said Hamparian. “Cuellar’s crimes — a serious as they are — represent the tip of the iceberg. Congress needs to expel him immediately and root out Baku’s bribery schemes across our government.”
The Indictment: Nearly $600,000 in Azerbaijani Bribes