  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
50

Week

Latest articles of the week
Tom Vartanian and his grandson
Community

Funding Hope by Playing Ball

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
24
0

By Kristin Johnson

MCLEAN, Va. (Fairfax County Times) — For the past 35 years, McLean resident Tom Vartanian has played senior baseball for a cause. Before this year, that cause was the Special  Olympics. This year, the 76-year-old has created a non-profit that is closer to his heart. Play Ball for Peyton’s Pals is Vartanian’s fundraising initiative to raise money for rare disease research and programs at Johns Hopkins  Children’s Center in Baltimore.

Earlier this year, Vartanian’s two-year-old grandson, Peyton, was hospitalized for a week at Inova Fairfax. Peyton’s initial diagnosis came in  March. A more detailed diagnosis, a rare endocrine condition that will require lifelong monitoring, took months.

“I don’t know that people understand the unbearable pain of dealing with an infant or a toddler who has a life-altering condition. It is sort of beyond imagination until you’re there,” said Vartanian. “There are a lot of children  that they treat that can’t afford the kinds of services and programs that you  need to both deal with the child and deal with the caregivers and the  family.”

It had become clear to Vartanian, his wife Karen, and their family that Peyton’s journey would be a long-term process. He realized that what most people in situations like this need is hope.

Tom Vartanian (Dianne Klimek-Rovner photo)

“It’s very difficult to get through the days without hope. And the way you give yourself hope and the way you give others hope is by doing something about it and, you know, taking some action, whether it’s effective or not,”  said Vartanian. “In my case, this is the action.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Vartanian shared his fundraising idea with Allie Boge, associate director of development at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. When she asked him what his target goal was, she was astounded when he answered, $25,000 or $30,000.

“I think what’s really neat is that Tom, when we first started talking, he said,  you know, I want to help my grandson, but I realize my grandson’s not the only one who is up against these challenges. So I want to help other kids like him,” said Boge.

She added that philanthropic funding is more critical now than ever, especially for rare disease research projects. Private funding helps empower scientists to use their skills, knowledge, and talents to find cures and treatments for patients at their children’s center.

Vartanian’s initial goals were low. To date, he has raised about $47,000 to support Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, $45,000 of that came in before he even played an inning of ball.

As of November 17, Vartanian had already played 77 innings. So far, his stats are great. After nine games in Phoenix, Ariz., and Fort  Myers, Fla., his team, The Mudville 9, is 6-3. Vartanian has been batting .600, and he has an impressive on-base percentage of .732.  Vartanian splits his time between third base and the pitcher’s mound. All of that is fun, but what the money can do is truly important.

“Nobody questions how expensive cancer treatment is for kids,” said  Stephanie E. Green, MD, MS, a pediatric endocrinologist at Johns Hopkins  Children’s Center. “We feel for those kids. We have a heart for those kids.  That’s what I want everyone to feel about pediatric obesity — that it’s not a choice. There are choices we make that worsen it, … that’s true, but it’s not  a choice to have a slower metabolism and an appetite that doesn’t match it  because there’s a dysregulation in the brain.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Green added that the funds raised will go towards both research for endocrine conditions and programs. One of those programs is the Healthy  Families Program, a multi-disciplinary clinic that covers behavioral psychology, nutrition, culinary medicine, and group personal training. The program goal is to help the child and the entire family.

Vartanian believes there is a lot of private-sector money that could be directed towards research. He took on this project because he loves baseball and believes his job is to connect private funds to kids who need them.

“One of the things that gives you hope is finding research, finding tools, and finding out you’re not alone,” said Vartanian. “Anybody who’s ever got a disease, one of the things that’s important is finding out you’re not alone,  because that’s critical to having hope.”

 

 

SHARE
Previous ANCA Condemns Reckless Trump Pardon of Corrupt Rep. Cuellar
Next Armenian Symphony Tours Germany
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.