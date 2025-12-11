Funding Hope by Playing Ball

By Kristin Johnson

MCLEAN, Va. (Fairfax County Times) — For the past 35 years, McLean resident Tom Vartanian has played senior baseball for a cause. Before this year, that cause was the Special Olympics. This year, the 76-year-old has created a non-profit that is closer to his heart. Play Ball for Peyton’s Pals is Vartanian’s fundraising initiative to raise money for rare disease research and programs at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore.

Earlier this year, Vartanian’s two-year-old grandson, Peyton, was hospitalized for a week at Inova Fairfax. Peyton’s initial diagnosis came in March. A more detailed diagnosis, a rare endocrine condition that will require lifelong monitoring, took months.

“I don’t know that people understand the unbearable pain of dealing with an infant or a toddler who has a life-altering condition. It is sort of beyond imagination until you’re there,” said Vartanian. “There are a lot of children that they treat that can’t afford the kinds of services and programs that you need to both deal with the child and deal with the caregivers and the family.”

It had become clear to Vartanian, his wife Karen, and their family that Peyton’s journey would be a long-term process. He realized that what most people in situations like this need is hope.

“It’s very difficult to get through the days without hope. And the way you give yourself hope and the way you give others hope is by doing something about it and, you know, taking some action, whether it’s effective or not,” said Vartanian. “In my case, this is the action.”