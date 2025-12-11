Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Hagop Boghosian Fund Marks 24th Year

ALTADENA, Calif. — Twenty four years ago, when former Nor Or editor Hagop Boghosian, a dedicated member and leader of Tekeyan Cultural Association serving in Lebanon and Los Angeles, passed away in California, his wife, Anitsa Boghosian and family decided that all donations in lieu of flowers would be allocated to a fund managed by the Tekeyan Cultural Association of USA and Canada Central Board.

The board decided that the annual proceeds from this fund were to be designated as prizes for students at Vahan Tekeyan School in Yerevan, awarded annually to those who wrote the best compositions on topics proposed by the teachers. The Tekeyan portfolio, which includes Boghosian Fund, is directed and managed by the treasurer Maro Bedrosian, who meticulously followed every year that the proceeds are used for the intended purpose.

Hagop Boghosian believed deeply in Armenian values, particularly in the importance of educating the new generation while preserving the Armenian language and encouraging youth to write and express themselves in Armenian.

For 24 years, the interests from this fund have been allocated annually to the top three graduating students at Vahan Tekeyan School in Yerevan who submit the best compositions, administered through Anitsa Boghosian and teachers.

At the time, a classroom at the Vahan Tekeyan School in Yerevan was named after Hagop Boghosian.

The purpose of these prizes is to encourage students’ knowledge of the Armenian language, foster creative and written skills, support the development of national identity and critical thinking skills and preserve the memory and values of Hagop Boghosian. Throughout these years, the themes of the compositions have been decided by the teachers.