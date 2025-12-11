Engage Armenia Reached Its 7th Country in Two Years Meeting Diaspora Where They Live

YEREVAN — Repat Armenia’s Engage Armenia Forums, funded by the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, have become the first Armenia-based initiative to travel directly to Diaspora communities worldwide. In less than two years, over 1,300 diasporans have been engaged across seven countries — the UK, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, the UAE, and now Germany. This November, the Forum brought 13 organizations and 15 speakers from Armenia to Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, and Berlin, engaging over 400 participants and proving Germany to be one of the tour’s most impactful stops.

Launched in 2013 as Imagine Armenia and reintroduced in 2024 as Engage Armenia, the initiative responds to a simple reality: Armenia needs active global involvement, especially in uncertain times. The tour travels directly to Diaspora communities: to open doors, remove barriers, and ensure that every Armenian no matter where they live can take part in strengthening the homeland.

Five Days, Five Cities, Hundreds Engaged Across Germany

The Engage Armenia Forum in Germany was held from November 4-8, 2025, across Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, and Berlin. Every morning, the team of 15 speakers from Armenia boarded an early train to the next city — a demanding five-day journey that welcomed over 400 participants, the majority being professionals between 25 and 45 years old. The turnout far exceeded expectations, confirming a strong and growing interest in meaningful engagement with Armenia. Despite Germany not being the most obvious choice, with vast distances and varying community structures, it quickly proved to be one of the most impactful destinations yet.

“The world isn’t a giant Bundesliga. We can’t just sit in the stadium and watch. Nations that succeed are the ones that solve their own problems. No country owes us guarantees — but together, we can build our own,” said Sevan Kabakian, director of Birthright Armenia, during his opening speech.

Throughout the tour, participants explored opportunities in volunteering, education, tech, entrepreneurship, healthcare, culture, and repatriation, with especially high interest in business development, investment, and professional volunteering. Attendees also echoed a core message emphasized at each stop: Armenia’s security depends not only on military strength, but on people stepping forward and contributing skill, stability, and connection.