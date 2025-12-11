FightLife Heals Armenia’s Disenchanted Youth With Sports and Christian Values

By Jackie Abramian
In 2020, the Republic of Azerbaijan unleashed a 44-day war–with Turkey’s full military support and Israeli armament–against the indigenous Christian Armenian population in its disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh in Armenian). Over 5,000 Armenians were killed, and thousands were injured and displaced. With countless families devastated by the loss of livelihoods and loved ones, many Artsakh Armenians fled to neighboring Armenia, creating a wave of disenfranchised and disillusioned youth who had lost family members and hope for the future.
“The inspiration for FightLife came from a deep recognition of the extent to which Armenia’s youth desperately needed a positive, healing space in the aftermath of the devastating 44-day war in 2020. Many young people were struggling with trauma, loss of loved ones, lack of direction, and limited opportunities available to them outside of the country’s capital. The gym was founded not only as a sports center, but as a place of character building and moral grounding with a mission to provide young people a safe place to channel their energy, and realize their future potential,” said 32-year-old founder of the FightLife International Christian sports movement, Georg Ayvazyan. FightLife International is a partner with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
What began as a single FightLife gym in Armenia’s northern frontier, and the third-largest city of Vanadzor, has multiplied into four gyms (with more underway) — three in Armenia and one in Lebanon. FightLife’s Lebanon branch engages the Armenian diaspora youth, “strengthening cultural and spiritual ties across borders,” said Ayvazyan.
Some 300 youth athletes ages 5 to 18 are trained by 13 coaches whose athletic and academic backgrounds include sports science, boxing and martial arts. Several trainers hail from a cadre of former national-level competitive athletes, while others hold degrees in physical education.
FightLife athletes have achieved top recognitions at national and international competitions, for their skills and athletic discipline. At the national Mix Fight championships they earned top scores against Armenia’s best young fighters. Internationally, at the IMAFF Abu Dhabi Youth World Championship 2025 and the GAMMA tournaments in neighboring Georgia, they advanced to the Budosan World Cup in Russia, where their performance matched top international athletes.