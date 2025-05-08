Athletes Supported by H. Hovnanian Family Foundation Bring Home the Gold

YEREVAN — Three Muay Thai champions carry Armenia’s flag to the top of the world in Bangkok, backed by a fellowship that changed everything.

Three Armenian fighters walked into the heart of Thailand’s capital this March, each carrying years of training, discipline, and a history of navigating the sport with minimal external support. That changed when they were selected to represent Armenia at the 20th World Muay Thai Championship in Bangkok. They returned with three gold medals, turning heads not only with their victories in the ring, but also with the significance of what it took to get there.

Karapet “Karo” Voskanyan, Hayk Vardanyan and Roman Kalashyan are familiar names within Armenia’s martial arts circles. What brought them to Bangkok, and what allowed them to compete at the sport’s highest level, was a full fellowship from the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation’s Armenian Fellowships program — an initiative that supports Armenians with the drive and talent to shine globally. For the first time in their careers, they weren’t worrying about money; they were focused entirely on their fights.

Voskanyan has spent more than two decades in martial arts. Born and raised in Yerevan, he returned to the ring after a seven-year break and secured gold at the Worlds. “I wanted to prove something to myself and my students: that it’s never too late. I came back and won the World Championship.” While in Bangkok, he also earned his certification as a professional referee — another milestone made possible by the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation. “[The Foundation] gave us what was always missing: a real chance,” Voskanyan said. “We’ve gone to many tournaments over the years, funded out of our own pockets. We’ve also missed out on opportunities because we simply couldn’t afford to go. This time, we had everything we needed.”

As the founder and president of Patriot Fight Club, he works alongside Vardanyan to strengthen the sport’s infrastructure in Armenia, where Muay Thai continues to face funding and visibility challenges. But he says the tide is turning. “This was a productive trip all around. Armenia was even selected to host the European Open Championships later this year. That’s huge.”

For Vardanyan, who clinched gold in the 57-kilogram category, it was a surreal experience. “To be in Thailand, where Muay Thai was born, and have Armenian athletes winning golds, that’s incredible,” he explained. “At one point, people were calling me by my nickname, ‘Pitbull,’ and lining up for photos. I felt like I had made it.” Like Voskanyan, he is from Yerevan and has fought in tournaments across Lebanon, Russia, China, Ukraine, and Turkey.