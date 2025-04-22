Another Armenian Village House ‘Damaged by Azeri Gunfire’

By Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijani forces again shot at a border village in Armenia’s Syunik province overnight, damaging one of its residential houses, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday, April 21.

In a statement, the ministry said the cross-border gunfire struck a solar panel on the roof of the house in the village of Khoznavar. It released photographs purportedly showing the damage as well as a bullet found at the scene.

“Nobody was hurt,” added the statement.

The ministry declined to explicitly condemn the reported ceasefire violation, urging the Azerbaijani side instead to investigate the incident and come up with “public clarifications.” It reacted in the same way after a cultural center in the nearby village of Khnatsakh came under similar fire on April 14.

The Azerbaijani military did not immediately react to the statement.