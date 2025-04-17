  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Susan Lind-Sinanian Armenian Museum of America Doll expert and Textile Curator
Obituary: Susan Lind-Sinanian, Textile Specialist at Armenian Museum, Dedicated to Armenian Dances

WATERTOWN — Susan Lind-Sinanian passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025 at Mt. Auburn Hospital.

Susan Marie Sinanian was born in Boston on November 3, 1948 to the late Harry Sinanian and Margaret (Samour) Sinanian, and was the sister of Janet Rae-Sinanian, Marilyn Sinanian Stuart, and Paul Sinanian.

Susan was a graduate of Boston Girl’s Latin School, Northeastern University and Boston College, with a BS in elementary education and an master’s in education of the visually impaired. She worked as a house mother at the Perkin’s School for the Blind while a student at Northeastern and upon graduation, joined the staff at Perkins, teaching Daily Living Skills at the Keller-Sullivan Building for 42 years, guiding generations of blind students.

Teaching was one of her greatest loves. The other was embracing and sharing her Armenian heritage.

Susan was a noted expert in traditional Armenian folk arts and lectured and taught workshops on Armenian village dances, folk embroideries and costumes, and cooking at camps throughout the United States and in Europe and Asia. She learned these arts through interviews with survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Susan also served as the Textile Curator/Conservator of the Armenian Museum of America, where in 1986 she created the textile center to oversee the largest Armenian textile collection in the diaspora. She created numerous exhibitions on costumes, laces, embroideries, and carpets, both at the Armenian Museum and off-site.

She assisted Ron Marchese and Marlene Breu at the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul, advising the conservation and preparation of historic vestments for a new museum there, and advised in the creation of a museum in Shushi, Artsakh.

She presented Armenian culture at a Smithsonian Festival in Washington, and in 2015 she curated an Armenian textile exhibit at the United Nations in New York, which is currently on view at the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown. Susan was an active lecturer, performer, and teacher until health issues curtailed her activities, but in recent years she still managed to participate in the documentation of Armenian dance for the Houshamadyan website and demonstrated embroideries on the website of the Armenian Museum.

Susan was married to Gary Lind-Sinanan, the Collections Curator of the Armenian Museum, for 48 years. They met in a Lebanese Dance group and together taught Lebanese, Assyrian and Armenian dances in international folk circles.

Susan is survived by her husband, Gary, her son and daughter-in-law Raffi and Heidi Kaivalya, her siblings Janet, Marilyn and Paul, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral Arrangements were private. Memorial donations may be made in Susan’s memory to Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
