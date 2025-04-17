  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
16

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

SOAR Launches Glendale/La Cañada Chapter to Support Vulnerable Armenian Children

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
3
0

GLENDALE — The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) has launched its Glendale/La Cañada Chapter to support orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities. The chapter joins a global network of more than 140 locations, working to deliver focused aid to some of Armenia’s most at-risk communities.

The chapter’s first initiative, Our House “Mer Toon,” is raising funds for the Children’s Home of Gyumri, which serves 121 children with mental and physical disabilities.

The immediate goal is to raise $10,000 to build an additional bedroom that would allow for gender-separated sleeping quarters — a major improvement for the privacy and well-being of the residents.

An additional $10,000 is needed to construct a heated corridor to connect the children’s sleeping areas to the restroom facilities. Currently, children must walk outdoors to access bathrooms — posing health risks, particularly for those with limited mobility.

“A properly designed bathroom space would reduce risk and increase comfort for the children,” said Lidia Martirosyan, director of the Children’s Home. “The current setup is neither safe nor practical for the older children.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The project focuses on tangible infrastructure improvements—real changes that will directly impact the daily lives of the children.

If interested in donating, do so at https://soar-us.reachapp.co/donations/new?referral=DonationOption:5295

Founded in 2005, the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief provides humanitarian aid to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities around the world. For more information, visit www.soar-us.org or contact glendalelacanada@soar-us.org.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Sargsyan Raps Government, Opposition Rivals
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.