SOAR Launches Glendale/La Cañada Chapter to Support Vulnerable Armenian Children

GLENDALE — The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) has launched its Glendale/La Cañada Chapter to support orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities. The chapter joins a global network of more than 140 locations, working to deliver focused aid to some of Armenia’s most at-risk communities.

The chapter’s first initiative, Our House “Mer Toon,” is raising funds for the Children’s Home of Gyumri, which serves 121 children with mental and physical disabilities.

The immediate goal is to raise $10,000 to build an additional bedroom that would allow for gender-separated sleeping quarters — a major improvement for the privacy and well-being of the residents.

An additional $10,000 is needed to construct a heated corridor to connect the children’s sleeping areas to the restroom facilities. Currently, children must walk outdoors to access bathrooms — posing health risks, particularly for those with limited mobility.

“A properly designed bathroom space would reduce risk and increase comfort for the children,” said Lidia Martirosyan, director of the Children’s Home. “The current setup is neither safe nor practical for the older children.”