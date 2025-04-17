  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Serzh Sargsyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Sargsyan Raps Government, Opposition Rivals

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

By Astghik Bedevian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Former President Serzh Sargsyan has continued a war of words with political allies of his predecessor and fellow opposition leader Robert Kocharyan while pledging to keep fighting for regime change in Armenia.

Opposition groups led by Sargsyan and Kocharyan have traded bitter recriminations over the last few months. In particular, they have accused each other of helping Nikol Pashinyan come to power in 2018.

Sargsyan for the first time publicly joined in the acrimony late on Monday, April 14, as he delivered a speech on the 35th anniversary of the creation of his Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). Without mentioning Kocharyan by name, he said that the latter’s loyalists participated in the massive street protests that forced him to resign and are therefore complicit in what Pashinyan brought upon Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in the following years. He said they now want to “clean their not-too-distant past” by blaming him for the 2018 “velvet revolution.”

“It’s clear to me why they behave like that or so anxiously hide their efforts to help the power usurpers in 2018 or maybe try to steal opposition votes ahead of the upcoming elections,” charged Sargsyan.

Members of Kocharyan’s political team did not respond to the accusations as of Tuesday afternoon.

Both ex-presidents are natives of Nagorno-Karabakh who led the region during the 1991-1994 war with Azerbaijan. They worked in tandem after moving to Yerevan and taking up high-level government positions there in the late 1990s. Kocharyan handed over power to Sargsyan after completing his second term in office in 2008.

In his speech delivered at the HHK headquarters in Yerevan, Sargsyan also lambasted the current Armenian government, branding it as a “world champion of lying” and saying that Pashinyan usurped power as part of a plot hatched by unnamed outside forces.

“They promised peace but we got war,” said the 70-year-old ex-president. “They promised prosperity but we got emigration. They promised to defend Artsakh but surrendered Artsakh.”

“Dear compatriots, stay at ease until the authorities decide, for the sake of ‘peace,’ that your homes are also the object of a border dispute [with Azerbaijan,]” he added tartly in a thinly veiled rebuke to Armenians.

Sargsyan also said: “Our goal is clear and unchanged: at the moment the primary objective is to get rid of the capitulatory authorities.”

A senior member of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, deputy parliament speaker Ruben Rubinyan, scoffed at Sargsyan’s remarks on Tuesday. He argued that the Armenian parliament elected Pashinyan prime minister in May 2018 with the decisive backing of lawmakers affiliated with the HHK.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“If there was a usurpation of power, then it means that Serzh Sargsyan participated in the usurpation of power,” Rubinyan told reporters. “If that was done by outside forces, then it means that Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party participated in a coup d’état carried out from abroad.”

