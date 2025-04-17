  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

FAR and Harvard University Expand Critical Ultrasound Training for Armenian Doctors

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — For the second time, Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR), in partnership with Harvard University, organized a workshop titled “Ultrasound in Critical Situations.” This intensive training brought together healthcare professionals from Armenia’s regions and the capital, Yerevan, to enhance their skills in point-of-care ultrasound, a vital tool for rapid diagnosis in emergency medicine.

The course, held on March 9-10, was designed for emergency medicine specialists, cardiologists, and intensive care specialists. Participants underwent six months of preparatory distance learning before the two-day, on-site intensive training. A total of 30 medical professionals, including doctors from university hospitals and regional medical centers, took part in this hands-on experience.

“This course emphasized the importance of ultrasound examination for early diagnosis. Our goal is to ensure that local professionals continue this work independently, as they now possess the necessary knowledge and skills,” said FAR’s Healthcare Program Director Hambardzum Simonyan. He added that the first course, held in 2022 with 20 participants, proved invaluable and highlighted the need for continued training.

“Our main focus is on using ultrasound in emergency situations. We aim to train cardiologists and intensive care doctors, and it’s rewarding to see our past participants now teaching others. This initiative began three years ago through our cooperation with FAR, which later led to broader collaborations and the launch of this second course,” said Dr. Akiva Leibowitz of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
