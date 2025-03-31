  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Dr. Sergio La Porta (photo Aram Arkun)
La Porta Explores Christian-Muslim Relations in Medieval Armenia

Aram Arkun
WATERTOWN — Dr. Sergio La Porta presented a lecture titled “When Things Fall Apart: Disentangling Christian-Muslim Relations in Medieval Armenia” at the Baikar Center in Watertown, for the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter on March 25. The talk was organized with the support of Dean Shahinian and cosponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Armenian Cultural Foundation.

Dr. Sergio La Porta at the Baikar Center (photo Dr. Aida Yavshayan)

After the loss of Armenian independence with the fall of the Bagratuni and Artsruni kingdoms in the Armenian highlands, Turkic and Kurdish populations moved into majority Armenian-populated areas during the chaotic 12th century. La Porta examined Christian-Muslim relations in the Armenian highlands in this period through four brief stories, the first two of which were related as episodes in histories written in the 13th century, 100-150 years after the events they describe, and the last two as martyrologies not usually used as historical sources. La Porta accompanied his talk with PowerPoint illustrations.

The first tale, from Vardan Areveltsi’s Historical Chronicle (written AD 1268), concerned Grigor, the keeper of the keys of the Armenian cathedral of the city of Ani. While passing a Turkmen encampment outside the city of Dvin, Grigor praises Christ and at first is imprisoned. However, he is released by Fadlun, the Kurdish ruler of Ani and Dvin after being frightened by a vision at night. La Porta speculates that Grigor may have been proselytizing, while Fadlun, who had an Armenian Bagratuni grandmother and great-grandmother, may have had personal reasons for sparing Grigor.

A story from a slightly later period written by Kirakos of Gandzak (1203-72) as part of his History, took place in the territory under the jurisdiction of the Catholicosate of the Caucasian Albanians. Catholicos Stepanos sent a bishop to Gandzak to collect income from the priests and Christian city dwellers. The emir or ruler of the city, named Gurji Badradin, asks the bishop to summon the catholicos to bless the waters. Indeed, he does, but when the Muslims of the city see the catholicos pour oil into the water, they fear he is trying to convert them, and lock both him and the emir up. They inform the emir’s superior, the atabeg in Isfahan, who orders the emir to be sent to him.

La Porta observes that in fact, the blessing of the waters is a service which is part of the celebration of Christ’s baptism — a major Christian religious ceremony — which explains the panic of the local Muslims. Moreover, Badradin is called Gurji, or “Georgian,” implying some kind of connection with the expanding Christian Georgian kingdom to the north.
These first two stories, therefore, indicate an attempt to attempt to minimize the appearance of both Muslim anxiety over being converted and the existence of local rulers with some sort of connections to Christians. Both stories are preserved in 13th-century Armenian historical works.

Unlike these two stories, in two accounts of martyrdoms that are said to occur in the same period, and in fact were written down only a couple of decades after the events they purport to recount, Christian agency is highlighted. The focus is also on ordinary people, not elites as in the first two stories.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The martyrology of Hovsep of Dvin, a Persian or Kurdish Muslim immigrant to Armenia who converted to Christianity and was rebuffed by various monasteries who were not convinced of his sincerity and feared reprisal from the Muslim authorities, takes place on the banks of the Araxes River close to the foot of Mt. Ararat

Finally, the 1167 martyrdom by stoning of Khosrov, a Christian wrongfully accused of impregnating a Muslim neighbor in the small town of Arkhanashen outside of Gandzak, where the population was half Muslim and half Christian, ends with Khosrov’s relics and the wood of the mulberry tree on which he had been tied healing both Muslims and Christians. Thus, physical neighbors who were turned hostile to one another were again united through the spiritual realm — and this story ultimately does encourage the spiritual conversion of Muslims to Christianity.

La Porta concluded that all four stories show Christians and Muslims living connected lives in urban/suburban areas in which violence was not the usual state of affairs. It seems that Christians were ready to proselytize among Muslims in this period when Christian Georgian power was growing, but this was not sanctioned by ecclesiastical elites who downplayed this in revisions of the original stories.

La Porta answered questions from the audience during a formal session after his presentation and continued to informally talk with guests for long after during the reception period.

TCA Executive Director Aram Arkun served as the evening’s moderator. He noted at the start of the evening that La Porta, a fellow New Yorker, attended Columbia University as an undergraduate and was not a stranger to Boston, as he received his doctorate from Harvard University.

La Porta, who traveled to Washington D.C. to give a second talk two days later, is currently the acting cean of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at California State University, Fresno. Prior to assuming this role, he was the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and the Haig and Isabel Berberian Professor of Armenian Studies.

His most recent book publication, co-authored with Dr. Alison Vacca, is entitled An Armenian Futūḥ Narrative: Łewond’s Eighth-Century History of the Caliphate (Chicago: Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, 2024). In addition, Dr. La Porta has published on the Armenian commentaries on the works attributed to Dionysius the Areopagite, and numerous articles on medieval Armenian intellectual history and cultural interactions with the Islamicate, Byzantine, and Latinate worlds.

