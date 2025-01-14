Dangerous Fires Continue to Ravage Los Angeles County

The St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian Armenian School in Pasadena is safe, as is the Tekeyan Cultural Association Beshgeturian Center in Altadena. However, the latter has no electricity and is inaccessible because it remains in the evacuation zone which is guarded by National Guards and police against looting.

A number of Armenians the Mirror-Spectator contacted from Pasadena and Altadena evacuated and went to stay with relatives in safer areas, though some had to move a second and even third time to escape the spreading fires.

Scenes from Altadena (courtesy Shant Dergazarian) 1 of 5

Newly elected California State Assemblyman John Harabedian, whose Assembly district includes Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre and other areas affected by the fires, is a Sierra Madre native who has friends and relatives whose homes burned down. He related on January 13 that on the one hand, all the Armenian families he has met personally in his district that have been affected have gone to other family members, and he thought this will continue to be true.

Harabedian recalled: “When I was in the fire zone the other day, there was an elderly Armenian man coming out in his car. He had been in his house. He survived. He hadn’t been out of his house and was trying to find out where to go.” Apparently, there are a certain number of people who remained in evacuation zones despite the orders, and who may be immobile for a variety of reasons. Searches by first responders and the unified command are going house to house to check.

In Altadena, the Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School burned down. Chair of the Board of Directors Arlin Titanian in an interview on January 9 said that nobody was in the school building the day of the fire. It was going to be the first day of school but there were winds and bad air quality that had already led to canceling the opening even before the fire.

She said, “For now, we haven’t figured out what to do about construction. Our top priority right now is to find a stable, safe environment for our students to continue their education and bring some things back to normal, especially for the students who lost their own homes. We are trying to connect with and help their families in their situation as well.”

She estimated on January 13 that about 15 students’ families lost their homes in Pasadena and Altadena while many others were displaced due to the mandatory evacuations.

Titanian said that there will probably first be a relocation. The school was examining several options and soon will finalize and publicly announce its plan. The idea is to stay in the Pasadena area since people are used to that commute and the school has not used buses in the past. On January 13, Titanian confirmed that a contract for the relocation would be signed and announced soon.

Optimistically, Titanian said that while the building was not salvageable, “Very symbolically, our khachkar [cross-stone] is still up. Our faith is still up. Our God is still standing. That is where all of our hope and faith is.”

The Zorthian Ranch, a community art center and residency in Altadena founded by artist Jirayr Zorthian (1911-2004) was nearly fully destroyed.

Neighboring Glendale

The city of Glendale ordered the evacuation of the Glenoaks Canyon and Chevy Chase Canyon neighborhoods on January 8, as the fires were approaching this area, but removed the evacuation on January 9 when it appeared safe.

Glendale City Council member Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian said on January 8 that Glendale is affected because after two years of very wet seasons with record rainfall, drought conditions dried up vegetation that were prone to fires, which the strong Santa Ana winds spread. It is too early to tell what started the fire in this area, whether arson or aging infrastructure, but fortunately for Glendale, he said at present the direction of the winds are not affecting the city. Evacuations of Chevy Chase and Glen Oaks Canyons, nestled between local mountains, were conducted that day as a precaution because such actions would become very difficult in conditions of fire.

A major problem is sufficient water pressure when there are fires of this size, Kassakhian added. All regional fire resources were stretched thin, with Glendale crews helping Altadena and Pasadena. The damage from the strong winds knocked out power around the city, along with a number of trees, he said.

Kassakhian concluded that fires, windstorms and similar events are not things that are predictable, whether from a Democratic or Republican perspective, and it was not the time for partisan attacks, which have appeared on social media, since there is only one way to put out a fire.

Mayor Elen Asatryan of Glendale on January 13 noted that the city had experienced a lot of damage from the high winds, especially from falling trees and tree limbs, and there were a lot of downed power lines, so that 200 customers were still out of power, though obstructions for vehicular travel have been cleared. She declared, “We are not out of the woods just yet. We are expecting very high winds Wednesday and are at a very high fire risk in the city of Glendale.”

The city has been coordinating regional efforts, Asatryan said, and she reached out to mayors of neighboring cities and its Los Angeles County Supervisor to offer assistance in any way possible. For example, Glendale has several evacuation sites available, but this offer has not been needed so far.

At the same time, Glendale will also need assistance when it comes to the debris and infrastructure repairs after the high wind damage.

During this crisis situation, she said, “I am also proud to say that we have been communicating with residents and businesses in all different kinds of languages, including Armenian, which is unprecedented. … We saw the devastation that came during Covid and how different communities were left out, so getting the word out in different languages has been a priority for the city.”

She remarked that so far she has been told that there has not been a need from the Armenian community for an evacuation center, adding, “I think in many ways our community is blessed with the support system that we have with families and friends, which puts us at an advantage. I know many families who are staying in Glendale right now with other families, with 8, 10 or even 15 people in the same house, but they are not going to evacuation centers.”

As noted above, it is difficult to have information on the numbers of Armenians impacted by the fire. Not having information collected on Armenians in the federal US census, or even an Armenian checkbox on the state level, Asatryan said, leads to Armenians being the largest immigrant community in this region without any data. She has raised this issue with her city council colleagues in order to take some steps.

Looking to Rebuild and Recover

The emergency response and recovery in southern California is led by county fire, county sheriffs, CalFire, and Angeles National Fire. Meanwhile, Assemblyman Harabedian explained on January 9 that federal and state officials like himself are assisting in any way possible with supplies, and getting the processes going for residents to obtain state and federal resources. Their role will become even more important afterwards to help in the rebuilding process which will take years, as evidenced by examples over the last two decades.

Harabedian exclaimed, “My commitment is we are going to fight for every penny and every dollar from the Federal government with the support of our local Congressional representatives, who will also be fighting and doing everything they can…. The Biden administration has been great. It has made many pledges of support, and we will make sure and do our best that the Trump administration continues to do that. I am hopeful because these are American problems. These are not Democratic fires or Republican fires. We are all Americans and we all need help. I will use my position with full force to make sure that my constituents get all the help that they need.”

Evacuation centers will be open as long as they are needed, Harabedian said, but during the next stage, measures will be taken to assure renters and homeowners of housing in the medium-term, at prices in a way people are not taken advantage of.

As part of planning for recovery, on January 13, Harabedian as co-author introduced two bills in the California Assembly to provide financial relief and expedite rebuilding efforts. The Mortgage Deferment Act allows forbearance of mortgage payments for up to initial six months, which can be extended for an equal amount of time, while the second bill calls for the establishment of a state-led Disaster Housing Task Force to coordinate federal, state and local government housing reconstruction efforts.

The first bill is intended to reassure people so they will not feel pressured to sell their property due to immediate liquidity issues and stay in Altadena and the other fire-struck communities.

Harabedian said that Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced that he will expand the special session of the California legislature to further funding of the wildfire fighting, stabilization and rebuilding. People understandably impatient to go home or angry about delays should know, Harabedian continued, that the governor has issued numerous executive orders calling for the wrapping up of inspection and remediation efforts within 14 days so that debris can be removed, and everything can be set for people to return to their homes to assess the damage, if their homes are still there, and resume their lives. He said that he thought that the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were also doing their best to act quickly.

Adrin Nazarian, a member of the Los Angeles City Council for the 2nd district (including North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Valley Village, Van Nuys and Valley Glen) newly elected in 2024, declared that while his district was not directly affected by the fires, what will happen in the aftermath was crucial for Los Angeles. He pointed out: “We have a new phenomenon of having Wall Street want to come in and buy out single family properties. What I am worried about is that they now have 20,000 or so single family property lots that they are going to try to go after. It’s started already.”

While the state and the county have the best jurisdiction in land and property issues, Nazarian said that the city is more involved on the planning end, and can work to try to protect properties as best as possible as well as to raise awareness of the issue so more people take precautions.

Armenians stand to lose the benefits of communities with close ties, churches, schools and centers, and property wealth passed down sometimes over 2-3 generations, Nazarian said. Altadena is more of a middle class community than Pacific Palisades. Nazarian said, “People who lost their homes in Pacific Palisades most likely will not end up selling that property but will rebuild them. In Altadena I don’t know if a lot of folks are going to be able to rebuild.”

If Armenians are forced to move elsewhere, they will not be able to recreate the same community because Los Angeles is already built out heavily.

The issue is not just about Armenians of course, but primarily about ensuring there is a thriving middle class, Nazarian said, which includes being able to buy a property, develop its equity and be able to pass it on to the next generation. If this is endangered, Nazarian said, “this is where there is a huge possibility of an erosion of the middle class. That is what is very frightening here.”

He observed that the first significant wave of such a phenomenon took place 15 years ago during the great economic recession of 2007-8, when equity firms went directly to the banks to buy large property in masse instead of the latter individually conducting auctions.

Nazarian said that he has already reached out to a lot of city and state officials “because this could be a big deal. This could be the single biggest and quickest form of transferring wealth from the hands of the middle class to equity firms and hedge funds. And we have to stop that. The fires are not even out now, but these are the things you have to start worrying about.”

Armenian Community Pulls Together

Meanwhile, the intact Armenian centers and churches in Pasadena and others in nearby Glendale and various other neighborhoods are coming together to help the population, providing supplies and in some places, offering shelter. Some initial meetings for coordination have taken place.

Furthermore, the Hovsepian School has started a GoFundMe campaign for the Sahag-Mesrob School, stating: “We cannot stand by as mere spectators in times like these. It’s our duty to actively support a fallen Armenian school; otherwise, our values lose their meaning.” The fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-restore-sahagmesrob-school), which exceeded its initial goal of $50,000 and increased it to $100,000, already raised $77,602 as of the morning of January 14, and is going strong.

The Sahag-Mesrob School itself is accepting donations through Zelle (see its website www.sahagmesrobschool.org) and its alumni also may very soon start another GoFundMe.

Titanian declared that the school’s board of directors and the school association “are very, very thankful for all the community, schools, organizations and churches that have contacted us and raised their hands to help us. We truly, truly appreciate the amount of support that we got. Honestly, it just gives me chills to even talk about it.”

She stressed: “Our school has always been a community school. Whoever has stepped foot in Sahag-Mesrob can say that our school is like a family. The building is gone but our school is not just a building. It is a community, and that hasn’t been damaged, that has not gone through the fire. That is what Sahag-Mesrob stands for and we will get through this.”

A member of the Zorthian family has also started a fundraiser for restoring the Zorthian ranch (see https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-zorthian-ranch-recover). There are also many ongoing GoFundMe campaigns for Armenian individuals and families.

The Armenian General Benevolent Union announced on January 11 that it was donating $100,000, equally divided between the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen, for southern California aid efforts.

Harabedian on January 13 urged readers in southern California to continue to heed the instructions of first responders and fire personnel, as strong winds would again flare up over the next two days. He declared: “Do not feel hopeless. You are not alone! Whoever is affected, we are here. We are going to help. There are thousands and thousands of people literally on the ground and in the background helping to make sure that this gets solved as quickly as possible.” Even though the fires turned out to be a catastrophic event, he said that solutions are being found, so people must work to get through it day by day and the sun will come up again tomorrow.