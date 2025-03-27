FASF Mission: In the Footsteps of Hope and Light

In February 2021, hi-tech CEO, serial entrepreneur, and investor Adam Kablanian founded Friends of the Armenian Soldier and Family (FASF) with a clear objective: to provide direct support to Armenian soldiers and their families affected by the Artsakh War. Since its inception, FASF has worked to foster a culture of giving within the Armenian-American community, ensuring that those who sacrificed for their homeland receive the assistance they need.

FASF collaborates with established organizations in Armenia that provide on-the-ground support to veterans and their families. The organization’s grants focus on financial stability, medical recovery, education, and professional training, helping soldiers transition to civilian life and ensuring their families receive the necessary resources to move forward.

In the fall of 2024, FASF organized a fundraising campaign that successfully raised $30,000. Contributions from Armenian-Americans played a key role in sustaining these efforts, demonstrating the community’s commitment to supporting those who have served.

The most recent FASF fundraising campaign concluded on January 31, 2025. The funds raised have already been allocated to HAYORDI, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting children who have lost their fathers in the war. Through this partnership, FASF helps ensure that these children remain connected to their cultural heritage, language, and community.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, FASF continues to expand its reach, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support for Armenian veterans and their families. Contributions to FASF are tax-deductible, and every donation directly impacts the lives of those in need.

For more information or to support FASF’s mission, visit www.fasf.org.