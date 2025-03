ANTALYA (News.am) — Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan, an Olympic silver medalist and world and European champion, won a gold medal at the third stage of the World Cup series in the vault event during the competition held in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday, March 23. Davtyan scored 14.483 points in the qualification round.

Another Armenian athlete, Vahagn Davtyan, will compete in the rings final after earning 14,000 points in the qualification round.