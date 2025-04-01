  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
14

Week

Latest articles of the week
Talene Hachikian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro LA Chapter gives former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt Armen Melkonian a gift after his talk
Community

Tekeyan Metro LA Chapter Screens Film on Egyptian Armenians

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
8
0

ALTADENA, Calif. — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Metro Los Angeles Chapter screened the film “We Are Egyptian Armenians” on Sunday, March 30, cosponsored by the California Kalousdian-Noubarian-Boghosian Armenian Schools of Egypt Alumni Association. Former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt Armen Melkonian spoke about this historically important diasporan Armenian community after the film. TCA Metro LA Chapter Secretary Hrant Vartzbedian served as master of ceremonies and Roubina Tabakian, chair of the cosponsoring alumni association, also spoke.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Artsakh’s Cultural Heritage Erasure May Continue Thanks to Peace Treaty
Discover more cities:
EgyptUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.