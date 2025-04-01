Tekeyan Metro LA Chapter Screens Film on Egyptian Armenians

ALTADENA, Calif. — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Metro Los Angeles Chapter screened the film “We Are Egyptian Armenians” on Sunday, March 30, cosponsored by the California Kalousdian-Noubarian-Boghosian Armenian Schools of Egypt Alumni Association. Former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt Armen Melkonian spoke about this historically important diasporan Armenian community after the film. TCA Metro LA Chapter Secretary Hrant Vartzbedian served as master of ceremonies and Roubina Tabakian, chair of the cosponsoring alumni association, also spoke.