Armenian Border Village Reportedly Hit by Azeri Gunshots

By Norine Ghalechian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijani forces opened fire at a border village in Armenia’s Syunik province overnight, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday, March 31, as it denied renewed Azerbaijani allegations of Armenian truce violations along the border between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani military made the claims on March 30 and 31. It said Armenian army units targeted its troops at various sections of the long border.

The Defense Ministry in Yerevan dismissed the claims, again challenging Baku to present evidence of the alleged truce violations. It said Azerbaijani troops themselves fired at the village of Khnatsakh and damaged one of its houses shortly after midnight.

The ministry released photographs purportedly showing a bullet hole on a window glass of the house. Local residents confirmed the cross-border gunfire. According to them, the damaged house belongs to the head of the village administration, Seyran Mirzoyan. The latter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kamela Ohanyan, a woman from Khnatsakh, said she was woken up by the sound of gunfire on Sunday night.