Despite Threats Sorbonne Conference Highlights Crimes of Azerbaijan

By Robert Aydabirian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

PARIS — Organized and hosted by the Sorbonne for the United Nations (SONU), Humanitas Prima and the Association de soutien à l’Artsakh (Association for the Support of Artsakh, or ASA), a remarkable conference on geopolitics in the South Caucasus was held on Friday, December 6 at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

In front of an audience mainly composed of students who came in large numbers, Argentine founding prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo, environmental activist and French politician Senator Yannick Jadot, Paris-based international lawyer Catalina de la Sota, researcher at the Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (INALCO, the National Institute of Eastern Languages and Civilizations located in Paris) Elodie Gavrilof-Dernigorossian, and Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in France Hovhannès Guevorkian analyzed the relations among Armenia, Artsakh, Azerbaijan and France, with an assessment of the scandalous COP29.

The catastrophic situation in Azerbaijan, a country compared to North Korea in terms of both human rights and ecology, was highlighted.

Guevorkian on behalf of the speakers thanked the organizers, who despite a threatening and intimidating letter received that very morning, insisted, in the name of freedom of expression and universalist values, that the conference take place.