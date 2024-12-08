  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
50

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Despite Threats Sorbonne Conference Highlights Crimes of Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
271
0

By Robert Aydabirian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

PARIS — Organized and hosted by the Sorbonne for the United Nations (SONU), Humanitas Prima and the Association de soutien à l’Artsakh (Association for the Support of Artsakh, or ASA), a remarkable conference on geopolitics in the South Caucasus was held on Friday, December 6 at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

In front of an audience mainly composed of students who came in large numbers, Argentine founding prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo, environmental activist and French politician Senator Yannick Jadot, Paris-based international lawyer Catalina de la Sota, researcher at the Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (INALCO, the National Institute of Eastern Languages and Civilizations located in Paris) Elodie Gavrilof-Dernigorossian, and Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in France Hovhannès Guevorkian analyzed the relations among Armenia, Artsakh, Azerbaijan and France, with an assessment of the scandalous COP29.

From left, speakers Elodie Gavrilof-Dernigorossian, Yannick Jadot, Catalina de la Sota, and Hovhannès Guevorkian (photo courtesy Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in France)

The catastrophic situation in Azerbaijan, a country compared to North Korea in terms of both human rights and ecology, was highlighted.

Guevorkian on behalf of the speakers thanked the organizers, who despite a threatening and intimidating letter received that very morning, insisted, in the name of freedom of expression and universalist values, that the conference take place.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

He conveyed the best wishes for success to Gavrilof-Dernigorossian, who will defend her thesis very soon, and made the following significant statement: “The defense of Armenia and the Armenian people is also a fight for humanity, for universal values that are unfortunately so quickly flouted.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Opposition Lawmakers Want Access to Draft Agreement With Azerbaijan
Next ‘Serenade with a Dandelion’ Named a Top Classical Album in 2024
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanFrance
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.