Moving Forward with Paros Foundation’s Debi Arach Center

By Alina Kouzouian

GYUMRI — What does it mean to “move forward” when all you have known is the life you have lived?

For many children in vulnerable communities, like those served by the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri, imagining a brighter future can seem daunting and unfathomable. Yet, through the support and consistency of Debi Arach’s afterschool programs, more than 180 children are given the tools, encouragement, and opportunities they deserve in order to break the cycle of hardship and “move forward” with hope and optimism for the future of both these children and our Armenian homeland.

My initial visit to Debi Arach took place in the summer of 2016, nearly a year after its opening. At that time, the Center was still a young project, infused with hope for the future and a vision to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and the community of Gyumri. The energy was palpable, and it was clear that this initiative held the promise of transforming the lives of the children and the community.

This year, nearly a decade later, I had the privilege of witnessing the aspirations of the 2016 Debi Arach Children’s Center come to fruition countless times. The growth of the Center, both in its capacity and impact, has been nothing short of inspiring. During my time in Armenia this summer with The Paros Foundation, I had the opportunity to visit Debi Arach on five occasions. Each visit was a reminder of the dedication and love that continue to drive this initiative forward.

Spending time with children of all ages as they learn to overcome their differences over a communal game of soccer, or help their friends improve their grammar or artistic ability truly sheds light on the value that Debi Arach brings to the lives of young individuals in Gyumri. We all know how vulnerable and formative adolescence is. It’s a time filled with embarrassment, adventure, self-exploration, and a lot of trial and error by way of fashion mishaps and friendship drama. Sprinkle in the added family pressures of financial struggles, multigenerational households, and lack of encouragement that many children in Gyumri face, and you realize just how important it is to have an external support system and a place of belonging.