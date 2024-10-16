  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Children at Debi Arach excited to receive their new backpacks and school supplies.
Armenia & Karabakh

Moving Forward with Paros Foundation’s Debi Arach Center

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Alina Kouzouian

GYUMRI — What does it mean to “move forward” when all you have known is the life you have lived?

For many children in vulnerable communities, like those served by the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri, imagining a brighter future can seem daunting and unfathomable. Yet, through the support and consistency of Debi Arach’s afterschool programs, more than 180 children are given the tools, encouragement, and opportunities they deserve in order to break the cycle of hardship and “move forward” with hope and optimism for the future of both these children and our Armenian homeland.

My initial visit to Debi Arach took place in the summer of 2016, nearly a year after its opening. At that time, the Center was still a young project, infused with hope for the future and a vision to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and the community of Gyumri. The energy was palpable, and it was clear that this initiative held the promise of transforming the lives of the children and the community.

This year, nearly a decade later, I had the privilege of witnessing the aspirations of the 2016 Debi Arach Children’s Center come to fruition countless times. The growth of the Center, both in its capacity and impact, has been nothing short of inspiring. During my time in Armenia this summer with The Paros Foundation, I had the opportunity to visit Debi Arach on five occasions. Each visit was a reminder of the dedication and love that continue to drive this initiative forward.

Children attending Debi Arach excited to showcase what they are learning to their guests.

Spending time with children of all ages as they learn to overcome their differences over a communal game of soccer, or help their friends improve their grammar or artistic ability truly sheds light on the value that Debi Arach brings to the lives of young individuals in Gyumri. We all know how vulnerable and formative adolescence is. It’s a time filled with embarrassment, adventure, self-exploration, and a lot of trial and error by way of fashion mishaps and friendship drama. Sprinkle in the added family pressures of financial struggles, multigenerational households, and lack of encouragement that many children in Gyumri face, and you realize just how important it is to have an external support system and a place of belonging.

Debi Arach provides underprivileged children a safe, second-home, where they continue to learn and socialize, but most importantly, it provides them a place where they feel seen and can focus on loving and valuing themselves. The Center is a place free from the drama of wearing the right outfit or having the newest toys, or being the ‘smartest’ kid in the class. It’s a welcoming place that accepts every child as they are, and seeks to help them be leaders in their own growth.

During one of the afternoons I spent at Debi Arach, I sat in on each of the afternoon class sessions (history, language, and art). While the lessons differ by age group, the experiences shared between the students and their teachers share a common thread: Armenian pride.

A lesson for the youngest group to teach them the Ayp Pen Keem turned into a Q&A where students asked every imaginable question about Armenian identity.

In the art classroom, the teacher prompted students to draw a dream they have, or something they wish could be reality. Amongst her peers’ drawings of a flying car, a pink elephant, and a half-dog-half-monkey hybrid, Anna drew herself at the top of Mt. Ararat, holding an Armenian flag. She displayed her piece with a smile and sense of pride. At first, a shiver ran down my spine when I saw her work. Then I realized how inspiring it is that the next generation could dream something into reality, reclaiming something so fundamentally Armenian and continuing to push to achieve the goals of generations past.

Alina Kouzouian along with Service Armenia 2024 enjoying a meal at Debi Arach.

Regardless of which classroom I was in, the students at Debi Arach intertwined their Armenian identities and individual expression into their work. When they come to the Center, children are able to be themselves and ask the tough questions, play around without fear of judgment, and learn to take pride in who they are. Anna “loves to draw and use pretty colors, and at Debi Arach [she feels she] can do that every day.” The Center gives Sevak “a place to be Armenian.”

On my final day at Debi Arach for the summer, I witnessed the distribution of new school supplies to the children and their families. The participants of Paros’ Service Armenia program assembled nearly 200 supply-filled backpacks as gifts for the children of Debi Arach prior to the new school year. The joy on young Samvel’s face when he saw Spiderman on his new backpack and the excitement Ani felt when she discovered the Barbie-themed supplies in store for her made every effort we put into our work feel worthwhile tenfold.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Thanks to the generosity of both local and diasporan Armenian communities, Debi Arach is able to provide comfort, safety, motivation, encouragement and hope to over 180 children and their families in vulnerable conditions. In a continued effort to further the potential successes and secure futures of Gyumri’s youth, The Paros Foundation has broken ground on a second Debi Arach location, designed to meet the needs of diverse communities within the ever-evolving city of Gyumri.

